Trudeau socks
Courtesy of CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he didn't regret his comment alleging that certain Canadians are conspiracy theorists that wear tinfoil hats.

"When someone believes that your government is trying to inject a vaccine in you to control your mind and track you, and there's a microchip in it, that's almost the definition of a government conspiracy theory that you wear a tinfoil hat to protect your brain from brainwaves," the prime minister said during his year-end interview with CTV News. 

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(10) comments

Resolute
Resolute

So basically he lied on the stand at the inquiry and then admitted all in the interview!!!! Where are the RCMP or even the local cops who should be arresting him for perjury?????

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

His mind wanders dangerously..........and he just tags along.......

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

And as if Omar sacadena isn’t paid directly by Trudeau you can tell that guy is a woke as come just by looking at him

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

Anything about what Trudeau says is definetly not worth reading or listening too never even bothered to read this story either, that guy has been making me sick ever since he got into parliament. When will people realize he is a maggot POS. I have never disliked a human being more than that fool. Any law that idiot passes should be ignored by everybody he is a criminal himself The government in this country and its gestapo police should be treated as criminals, I wouldn’t be surprised if they start taking criminals on bail into the rcmp and police forces as new recruits. I wish Trudeau would stay of media with his condescending childish attitude worst thing to ever happen to Canada when is he gonna go away

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

The blatant lies and gaslighting of this snake are so incredible they almost don’t seem real.

Canada has turned into a broken and corrupt nightmare under this psychopath. There is no future or path forward for this country until he is finally removed from power.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Imagine the relief in Canada if this psychotic criminal maggot were to just die

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

Dear lord, please let the next person to die from SADS be Justin Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Sorry but can’t and won’t read this article. I have long given up hope trying to understand the mindset of the flunky drama teacher that’s moved on to being the worst PM in Canada’s history.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

As the VAX deaths are piling up . . . the VAXED are catching Covid in much higher numbers than the Smart Folks who are Un-vaxed . . . this clown is going on about microchips?

"Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practicing in the UK, recently wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal to “make valid informed consent for COVID vaccination a priority topic” because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

The cancer specialist of more than 30 years writes that the link between Covid vaccine and “blood clots, myocarditis, heart attacks, and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy.”

Dr. Dalgleish sent an urgent letter to Kamran Abbasi, the editor-in-chief of the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

https://gellerreport.com/2023/01/renowned-oncologist-sends-urgent-letter-calling-to-end-covid-vaccine-program-immediately.html/?lctg=49467994

Justin is still back in 2021 . . . pushing the killer VAX and of course no intelligent questions from the CTV Govt Funded Anchor . . . lol

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.