Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said giving in to the province's request for more healthcare funding won't fix the country's long wait times.
"If I were to send people all the money they need in the provinces, there is no guarantee those folks would be waiting less time in the hospitals," Trudeau said in an interview with CBC's Rosemary Barton.
"There is no point putting more money into a broken system. And those are harsh words."
The federal and provincial governments are currently locked in a battle over how best to respond to Canada's healthcare crisis. Many hospitals across the country are struggling with staff shortages and an explosion in hospitalizations due to a combination of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
In response, the provinces are asking for federal healthcare funding to be increased from 22% to 35%. They claim the Canadian government and provinces began with a 50/50 funding partnership for healthcare, but that's declined over the years.
The federal government balked at the request for more than $$28 billion added to the $45.2 billion Canada Health Transfer in 2022. Last week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the provinces are engaged in a "futile fight" with Ottawa over more funding.
Barton asked Trudeau about the many Canadians who feel their health is being impacted by politicians fighting over healthcare funding. Trudeau responded that according to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) putting more money into a "broken" system, as doing so will not guarantee better outcomes.
"I think there are [healthcare] systems that are working better than others across the country, but my responsibility is to ensure all Canadians have access to healthcare," Trudeau told Barton.
"And quite frankly, one of the only levers I have is saying, 'I'm not giving you this money with no conditions.' I will fully participate in the funding of it, as long as those real improvements are made."
Trudeau will be meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault Tuesday. The two are likely to discuss healthcare.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
I never dreamed I would ever say this,but Trudeau is right. Putting more money into a broken system won't reduce wait times. We need to completely dismantle and rebuild the system into a more sustainable model.
Methinks Trudeau never stood in line for a medical appointment......
So, Trudeau can agree with Poilievre that Canada is broken! 😆 Only Maxime Bernier can fix it; at least Bernier will stop worldwide mass-immigration that unnecessarily stuffs our hospitals furthermore.
The continuing decline in the federal share of health funding brings closer the day when some province will refuse federal funding and institute parallel health systems, one publicly funded and the other privately so.
As if the treasonous psychotic POS imbecile has anything remotely relevant to say
He should be in jail
Didn’t this clown just criticize Poilievre for saying the system is broken?
Yup he did
Instead of begging the Feds for more money, the provinces should be asking why Federal taxes are so high.
Actually it isn't the PMs responsibility at all to provide health care to Canadians, that's exclusive provincial jurisdiction.
This may be the first thing that Trudeau has said that I agree with.
I think originally funding for Health care was 50/50, but the Provinces were responsible for running it. Actually I agree with Turdo on this also. No sense throwing good money after bad. There's been plenty of money spent but no results, we need to fix that. Then we should collect our own taxes, and fully fund Health care ourselves.
Of course he has no idea who’s put so many nails in the coffin . . . Can’t be Tam or Tedros or him or every Premier & “Health” Officer or Ministers, not Hadju or the 1000s upon 1000s of illegal migrants overloading the system either 🤦🏼 As dense as a fence picket
I think it’s time for all provinces to have a serious look at how healthcare is delivered in this country!!! Politicians have to start making harsh decisions on this topic and look at other ways and to heck with what the NDCommunist say, the lobbyist for a single payer system have to say. 49% of Alberta’s budget goes to healthcare and for what precisely???
More money for health care means less money for Zelensky and for jet setting and staying in $6,000 a night hotels.
Gosh. Here he was, shovelling out Canadian taxpayer (borrowed) dollars by the boatload, WITH NO CONDITIONS, to Ukraine, as well as all sorts of other questionable "causes", but Canadian Healthcare? Where he has also shovelled out a much greater number of also borrowed dollars, on a fake vaccine, THAT WILL CAUSE all sorts of pressures on our health services due to the negative consequences of taking the jab (which they spent all sorts of additional $$ trying to force all of us to take it) and he then can blankly stare at us while saying that no amount of money can fix our health care, so go pound sand..........THIS IS OUR LEADER????!!!! did he have a lobotomy when he was 5??? If anyone needs to be cared for in a locked -down ward, he is Exhibit 1.......
Well, it appears to me that our federal government is failed and broken. So I guess no more money from the West should be heading east. Along with no more lng and oil. Add to that agricultural products.
Better yet! How about our military take a stand for our country and remove the traitorous government and hold tribunals for them all!
Yes! finally someone else who sees the corruption & knows they need to be tried for their actions especially the last few years. There was a tribunal held in the late 40's & it is open ended. The guide lines are there & we should be using them.
