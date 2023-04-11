Justin Trudeau

 

 Courtesy Justin Trudeau/Wikimedia Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people should collect debt to cover changes they want to make to their homes. 

“If ... you use your credit card, you go into debt to build an expansion on your house, that you’re then going to sell your house for more,” said Trudeau in a Monday video. 

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

as always, do the opposite of what he says...smh

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Imagine the relief if this lying idiotic psychopath were dead ?

MLC
MLC

Appears to be a statement reflecting a minimal amount of economic theory, (spend your way out of debt/recession), taken to an unsupported extreme position. Sort of standard operating procedure for the Liberal/subNDP government. Fortunately for them, while even the msm/legacy media may be able to understand the errors in this, it will probably be given minimal if any coverage. Remember the msm/legacy media is benefiting from this philosophy in a subsidies and new laws sense.

Another point may be that in some unfathomable economic 'through the looking glass' concept, PM Trudeau may be justifying the expenditures on his various 'official' residences. Possibly he believes that funds spent for his comfort benefit the country.

Big10-4
Big10-4

Debt tends to take people down financially, here we have our PM advocating to wipe people out financially. You will own nothing and you will be happy!!

gtkeough
gtkeough

Sad wonder we are in the great mess we are. To think this trust funded, brain dead, msm sponsored 50 + year old child ( sorry kids ) is a so called leader of a once first world nation. Thanks to his very destructive recessionary policies & the high interest rates they have caused, the only ones to gain besides himself & associates, are his friends at the banks. A good many do renos on their properties from necessity or to improve their comforts, not necessarily to just increase market value. As someone who has been looked after & protected from birth via the tax payer & grandfather, he is totally clueless about which he speaks. If one did fix up their home for resale, where must they move to take advantage.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Most Canadians, at least most of the ones with synapses that still fire, say (or at least think), "GFY, True-dolt!"

