Trudeau said people know if they use their credit card to buy a huge flatscreen television, they will be paying it off for a while. He added taking on debt to pay for education and renovations is positive because it will reinvest in the economy.
Trudeau's government raised per-person debt levels by 35.3% since 2015, the third highest amount since World War II, according to a July study conducted by the Fraser Institute.
“While some emergency spending for COVID was necessary, the significant increase in federal debt in recent years means more tax dollars will go towards paying interest and future generations are on the hook for today’s spending,” said Fraser Institute fiscal studies associate director and study co-author Jake Fuss.
The government is projected to increase per-person federal debt by more than 35% since being elected in 2015, raising federal debt per person from $34,791 to $47,070. Federal debt per Canadian increased by more than 25% from before COVID-19 in 2019 until 2022.
Canada Proud started a petition in February calling on Trudeau to step down from his position.
“Every single day, there’s a new scandal from the Trudeau government,” said Canada Proud.
The advocacy group went on to say the Canadian government has been telling people they have never had it so good while insulting those who reject their policies. It said it has “reneged on their duty to good governance and instead have chosen to divide Canadians against each other for their own short-term political gain.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
as always, do the opposite of what he says...smh
Imagine the relief if this lying idiotic psychopath were dead ?
Appears to be a statement reflecting a minimal amount of economic theory, (spend your way out of debt/recession), taken to an unsupported extreme position. Sort of standard operating procedure for the Liberal/subNDP government. Fortunately for them, while even the msm/legacy media may be able to understand the errors in this, it will probably be given minimal if any coverage. Remember the msm/legacy media is benefiting from this philosophy in a subsidies and new laws sense.
Another point may be that in some unfathomable economic 'through the looking glass' concept, PM Trudeau may be justifying the expenditures on his various 'official' residences. Possibly he believes that funds spent for his comfort benefit the country.
Debt tends to take people down financially, here we have our PM advocating to wipe people out financially. You will own nothing and you will be happy!!
Sad wonder we are in the great mess we are. To think this trust funded, brain dead, msm sponsored 50 + year old child ( sorry kids ) is a so called leader of a once first world nation. Thanks to his very destructive recessionary policies & the high interest rates they have caused, the only ones to gain besides himself & associates, are his friends at the banks. A good many do renos on their properties from necessity or to improve their comforts, not necessarily to just increase market value. As someone who has been looked after & protected from birth via the tax payer & grandfather, he is totally clueless about which he speaks. If one did fix up their home for resale, where must they move to take advantage.
Most Canadians, at least most of the ones with synapses that still fire, say (or at least think), "GFY, True-dolt!"
