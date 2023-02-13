Trudeau
Courtesy of CPAC

Recovery efforts are underway for an unidentified object shot down by North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) jets over the Yukon on Saturday, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Canadian Forces members will be leading the recovery efforts on the ground for the unidentified object," Trudeau said during a press conference in Whitehorse, Yukon on Monday.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Just imagine the relief and celebration in Canada if Trudeau was dead?

fpenner
fpenner

That person in the photo isn’t Trudeau. Feel free to call me a conspiracy theorist.

G K
G K

Wait...what? The mo ron in charge actually went to the Yukon to bask in the glory of (supposedly) commanding a (US) jet to shoot down a Chinese balloon? This dude is really itching for a political win... although his Chinese masters will not be pleased.

