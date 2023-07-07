Trudeau rally

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Calgary Heritage byelection “an opportunity to send a message about the kind of country we want for our kids’ future, the better future we need.”

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Calgary Heritage byelection is “an opportunity to send a message about the kind of country we want for our kids’ future, the better future we need.” 

“There’s a lot of reasons to be anxious and worried about the future,” said Trudeau at a Friday rally at the Haysboro Community Association. 

Justin Trudeau

Trudeau said the Canadian government has prioritized finding solutions in the last eight years.

Trudeau rally 
Elliot Weinstein

Weinstein said he is going to be the next MP for Calgary Heritage.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

How can this P O S say his child care program lifted 500 000 children out of poverty, never in history have there been more children relying on food banks than now.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

It's nice to see Justin is as delusional as ever. Hopefully it continues and he disregards the polls and calls an election this fall.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s truly sickening to see that pedophile demon

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What’s he wearing? Isn’t that cultural appropriation? PM Dress up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.