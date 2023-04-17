Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his request to Twitter to label CBC as “government-funded media,” which came after the social media platform had already added the tag to the CBC's account.
“When they’re trying to attack a foundational Canadian institution, the fact that he has to run to American billionaires for support to attack Canadians says a lot about Mr. Poilievre and his values,” Trudeau told reporters.
“I think it says a lot about the Conservative Party of Canada. They’re choosing to constantly attack independent media organizations, journalists who are working hard to keep Canadians informed and support our democracy.”
Trudeau spoke in French and criticized Poilievre for “pretending” that he could target the English-language CBC while ignoring French-language Radio-Canada.
Last week, Pierre Poilievre wrote to both Twitter and its owner Elon Musk, requesting that the platform “accurately” label CBC.
This request came after Twitter applied the label to the British public broadcaster BBC News and NPR in the United States.
As a result, NPR left the platform, while BBC objected, leading Twitter to change the label to “publicly-funded.”
In an emailed statement, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh took a similar approach, stating that “this is a result of a personal obsession of Pierre Poilievre.”
Singh also criticized the Conservatives, claiming they “have an unhealthy adversarial relationship with the media.”
According to Singh, Poilievre has been known to avoid answering difficult “questions and to wrongfully accuse journalists of bias when he doesn’t like tough questions or fact checks.”
“Now he wants Elon Musk — an American billionaire — to help him dismantle the CBC/Radio-Canada because he doesn’t like their reporting,” Singh said in the statement.
“It is unfortunate that Elon Musk has decided to take his side and meddle into Canadian politics. That’s not what we should expect from leaders in a democracy.”
According to Twitter, a “government-funded” media outlet receives “some or all of the outlet’s funding and may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content.”
On Sunday evening, CBC took to Twitter to say, “this is clearly not the case with CBC/Radio-Canada.”
“CBC/Radio-Canada is publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all members of Parliament. Its editorial independence is protected in law in the Broadcasting Act,” CBC said.
“In addition, our journalism is independent and subject to our Journalistic Standards and Practices, as well as an independent complaints process.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Government funded media...I guess the truth really does hurt.
So Singh & Trudeau feel, “That’s not what we should expect from leaders in a democracy.” in reference to PP’s accurate description of CBC as government funded media. What I don’t understand is how these two halfwits can still refer to Canada as a democracy after all the in democratic things this cabal has done. Certainly not the least of which is Singh propping up the minority Liberals so they don’t have to face a democratic revolt by the disenfranchised population.
Less than 4% watch this network. What's surprising is the amount of people on Twitter who are upset with the state media label.
Canada is lost.
cbc is the propaganda arm of the liberano cabal, why wouldn't they defend them?
