Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of ParlVu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for his request to Twitter to label CBC as “government-funded media,” which came after the social media platform had already added the tag to the CBC's account.

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

“When they’re trying to attack a foundational Canadian institution, the fact that he has to run to American billionaires for support to attack Canadians says a lot about Mr. Poilievre and his values,” Trudeau told reporters.

Jagmeet Singh

Times have been getting worse for every day working folks. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FedUpEasterner
FedUpEasterner

Government funded media...I guess the truth really does hurt.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So Singh & Trudeau feel, “That’s not what we should expect from leaders in a democracy.” in reference to PP’s accurate description of CBC as government funded media. What I don’t understand is how these two halfwits can still refer to Canada as a democracy after all the in democratic things this cabal has done. Certainly not the least of which is Singh propping up the minority Liberals so they don’t have to face a democratic revolt by the disenfranchised population.

Hystorical_Requiem
Hystorical_Requiem

Less than 4% watch this network. What's surprising is the amount of people on Twitter who are upset with the state media label.

Canada is lost.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

cbc is the propaganda arm of the liberano cabal, why wouldn't they defend them?

