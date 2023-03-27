Trudeau 14 Dec 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family went on a Jamaican holiday for Christmas, which cost almost $163,000 of taxpayers money, while Trudeau was talking about how inflation was making life “difficult for many Canadians.”

Cabinet, in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons, said taxpayers costs of the one-week family holiday at an undisclosed Jamaican beach property totalled $162,792. 

(4) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I have no words that you will print...this has to end

Goose
Goose

"We're all in this together"

Goose
Goose

"Climate emergency"

PersonOne
PersonOne

Why is it permissible for a wealthy PM to use our money to take an extravagant vacation? Why is this permitted? It seems ridiculous. Average people who pay his salary could never afford this.

If this is in the PM contract, then I suggest it be re-written.

