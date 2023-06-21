Justin Trudeau and Hugh Jackman
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce spending on international trips and to be more accountable for taxpayers' money. 

The federal government's spending of $61,000 on hotel rooms during an anti-poverty summit in New York has drawn criticism from the CTF.

guest46
guest46

Good story worth sharing. Can you post it (and make it readable) on LinkedIn?

Left Coast
Left Coast

Is Turdough there teaching a course on How to Create Poverty?

NY Demokkkrats are good at creating Poverty But Justin is an Expert!

guest83
guest83

Why has it that nobody has stormed Parliament and hanged this POS traitor by the neck until dead before he bankrupts this country?

PersonOne
PersonOne

And Ms. Lewis is in need of 100000.00 to stay alive. This is what true inequity looks like.

Big10-4
Big10-4

What a buffoon!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Liberals will find a way to justify spending six figures (including meals, transportation, etc.) to send an elite group of wealthy people, including the trust-fund baby, to help the poor. Just like they justify sending hundreds of elites to Davos in private jets to plan a way to stop CO2 emissions. We can solve both problems by ridding the world of elitist hypocrites.

