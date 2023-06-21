The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce spending on international trips and to be more accountable for taxpayers' money.
The federal government's spending of $61,000 on hotel rooms during an anti-poverty summit in New York has drawn criticism from the CTF.
The CTF says such lavish spending is unacceptable and hypocritical when the government claims to fight poverty.
“How many people were lifted out of poverty because Trudeau and a band of bureaucrats stayed in a fancy hotel in Manhattan?” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.
“Spending $61,000 on hotel rooms is a lot of money and taxpayers deserve to know the total cost for this trip.”
The five-star Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, near Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center, hosted the federal government during an anti-poverty summit in New York.
According to the National Post, the government spent $61,000 to book up to 39 rooms at the hotel.
The costs for flights, meals and other expenses have not been disclosed to the public.
Trudeau and other world leaders attended the anti-poverty summit and discussed ways to end global poverty and inequality.
Trudeau’s international trips, plagued by scandals, have raised questions about his spending in New York.
During the Queen's funeral, Prime Minister Trudeau stayed in a luxury suite that cost $6,000 per night. The hotel cost for the entire trip amounted to approximately $400,000. This has raised questions about the government's spending priorities and accountability.
Governor General Mary Simon visited the Middle East for a week in October 2022. The trip cost over $1 million, including $100,000 for food on the plane. Also, Simon travelled to Germany to attend a book fair, which lasted for four days. The total cost for that trip was $700,000.
COP 26, a climate summit hosted by the United Kingdom, saw Canada sending the largest delegation out of all G7 countries.
“It’s clear the feds love spending buckets of cash flying around the world, but it’s not clear what value taxpayers are getting for all this money,” said Terrazzano.
“Reining in luxurious international trips should be the first place the government looks for savings.”
(6) comments
Good story worth sharing. Can you post it (and make it readable) on LinkedIn?
Is Turdough there teaching a course on How to Create Poverty?
NY Demokkkrats are good at creating Poverty But Justin is an Expert!
Why has it that nobody has stormed Parliament and hanged this POS traitor by the neck until dead before he bankrupts this country?
And Ms. Lewis is in need of 100000.00 to stay alive. This is what true inequity looks like.
What a buffoon!
Liberals will find a way to justify spending six figures (including meals, transportation, etc.) to send an elite group of wealthy people, including the trust-fund baby, to help the poor. Just like they justify sending hundreds of elites to Davos in private jets to plan a way to stop CO2 emissions. We can solve both problems by ridding the world of elitist hypocrites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.