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Trudeau talks awkward school girl skirt-length anecdote at women's conference

Trudeau brings up an odd anecdote from when he was a teacher at a women's conference in Australia, remembering how girls were never called out for their short skirts because 'the predominantly male teaching staff was slightly uncomfortable at pointing out to these teenage girls that their skirts were too short.'
Trudeau at 2026 Women Deliver Conference
Trudeau at 2026 Women Deliver Conference Western Standard
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Justin Trudeau
Australia
Katie Telford
#cdnpoli
women's conference
Trudeau women's conference
Justin Trudeau women's conference
2026 Women Deliver Conference
australia women's conference
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