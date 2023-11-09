Trudeau tells Canadians to condemn anti-semitism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that it is the responsibility of all Canadians to condemn hatred towards Jews.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Trudeau's comments were made in response to acts of violence targeting Jewish schools and community centres.“Every day here in this country, people are in pain and for too many days now, we have seen a terrible rise in anti-Semitism,” Trudeau told reporters. “Attacks on synagogues, hateful demonstrations that targeted Jewish businesses, community centres, Jewish daycares – this is unacceptable.”READ MORE Pro-Hamas activists want Trudeau to call for ceasefireThese comments were made after the attempted firebombing of Montreal's Beth Tikvah Synagogue on November 6 and the arrest of three individuals on October 13 for alleged threats against the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto. These incidents have heightened concerns about the safety and security of Jewish institutions in Canada.There have been reports of attempted boycotts of Jewish businesses and vandalism at Jewish homes.“We must be there to support and understand the fear and the pain that Jews are experiencing in Canada,” said the Prime Minister. “Canadians are scared in our own streets right now.”“This is a time where we need to lead,” said Trudeau. “We need to model here at home. Forget about leading on the world stage. Here at home, we need to model how we get through this. That’s the responsibility of every single Canadian, to see how we are recognizing each other’s pain and fear and move forward on it.”Conservative MP Marty Morantz (Charleswood-St. James, MB), former director of the Jewish National Fund and other charities, on Wednesday said Jews in Canada were having “a terrible time” since the October 7 Hamas murders and kidnappings in Israel.“This is a terrible time in our history,” Morantz told reporters. “The Jewish community is rightfully scared. I never thought in my lifetime I’d see anti-Semitism like this in our streets.”“What has it been like for you?” asked a reporter. “When one Jewish person is attacked because of their religion, all Jewish people are attacked,” replied Morantz. “In a country like Canada, this just should not be happening.”Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, ON) said a Jewish constituent saw their property vandalized with poisonous graffiti. “‘Die Jew’ was painted on the garage,” said Chambers.“It’s disgusting and, in fact, criminal,” said Chambers. “I hope police are taking all these threats very seriously because it matters.”Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) previously stated in the House of Commons that he was disturbed by anti-Semitic street protests occurring in Canadian cities.“We are seeing on streets across Canada pro-Hamas rallies calling for the boycott or swarming of businesses just because they are owned by Jews,” said Vuong. “That is repulsive.”“Next, will they break the windows?” asked Vuong. “Tragically, we are about to mark the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht on November 9, the Night of Broken Glass, when Nazis unleashed a wave of violence, vandalism and arson on Jewish-owned businesses, homes and synagogues. They even desecrated Jewish cemeteries. What is the point of Canada’s hate propaganda laws if they are not enforced?”On Wednesday, Liberal MP Ben Carr (Winnipeg South Centre, MB) expressed his concern that street protests were inciting hatred towards Jewish communities.“There is an incitement of hate, chants like ‘from the river to the sea,'” said Carr. “This is what Hamas says in reference to pushing Jews into the sea.”“There was a window shot out in the home of someone two minutes from where I live,” said Carr. “We have people taking mezuzahs, their religious symbols that identifies a Jewish home, off their front doors. This is happening.”