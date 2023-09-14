Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking leaders of grocery companies to create a strategy to keep food prices steady.
If the major grocery chains do not stabilize the price of food, the Liberals may institute new taxes on their profits.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
“Let me be very clear,” said Trudeau.
“If their plan doesn't provide real relief for the middle class and people working hard to join it, then we will take further action and we are not ruling anything out, including tax measures.”
"Businesses should be competing for your business, not unfairly profiting from it,” said Trudeau.
“So we're also taking the first steps to reform the Competition Act and make large businesses more accountable to Canadians.”
By Thanksgiving, the Trudeau government wants the five biggest grocery chains, which are Costco, Empire, Loblaws, Metro, and Walmart to have a plan to control prices in both the near term and long term as food inflation is outpacing all other inflation.
This request is being made because grocery prices increased by 8.5% in July, although the rate of increase has slowed down.
For several months, the cost of food has been rising much faster than the cost of everything else, with overall inflation at 3.3% in July.
The big grocery store chains have been accused of making excessive profits as food prices have increased.
Earlier this year, Loblaws, Metro and Empire denied these claims when their executives testified in front of a parliamentary committee investigating food price increases.
With the goal of creating a fair and equitable environment within the grocery supply chain in Canada, an industry committee has been attempting to develop a grocery code of conduct.
(13) comments
So Trudeau creates massive inflation then orders grocery corporations to fix his incompetence or face - another tax of which if implemented will surely be added onto the backs of consumers. You just cant make this stuff up. The arrogance and insanity of Trudeau is breathtaking.
No words!!!!!!
Imposing taxes to bring down costs? In which universe does that work? Certainly not this one. Trudeau really has lost it this time. Or more accurately, he never had it to begin with.
Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist SS regime are blaming everyone but themselves (again). The abject tyranny and hypocrisy just doesn't stop.
I can't believe my eyes. Did he actually say that? Trudeau is an idiot. If he raises taxes on grocery chains they will pass the increased costs onto their customers. Trudeau is so dumb and his voters are even dumber for voting for him. The blind leading the blind.
Another tax isn't going to bring down food costs. Increased competition and the elimination of the carbon tax is what is needed to bring down food costs. All a new tax will do is increase the cost of food even further.
So that POS of a PM thinks taxing them will help what a idiot. All it will do is increase the cost by whatever the tax cost is. Does not get it. But I forgot budgets will balance them selves.
Isn't harm to others an offense under the law? Where is the common sense in this lib/ndp gov? Having a little temper tantrum are you after playing the fool in India? Come on every one lets cancel this s o b. Its getting just too much.
Well, that will help the consumer...NOT...smh
Good point, if the CEO's are as greedy as he says they are, they'll show no plan and pass the taxes on to the consumer. On a side note, carbon taxes disproportionately affect grocery prices, because so much of it gets trucked in, and then thrown out just before it expires on the shelves.
I hope the execs come back with a plan that includes a federal election.
Do you know what decreases prices? Competition.
Do you know what reduces competition? Crony Capitalism.
Blame Superstore, landlords, oil companies all you want: the government has created a tightly controlled market that has led to all of these inevitable situations. Communists claim free markets are ripe for monopolies, but I respond with “when have we ever had a free market?”
They don't have to be competitive as long as Canada is 10 seperate countries.
Cost of transport, higher cost from suppliers and carbon taxes on heating as well as higher wages all lead to inflation in food prices.
Grocery stores make 1-3 percent per dollar sold. Right now they're on the higher end of this scale. If the cost of a tub of yoghurt goes up 10 cents it will add on to your bill. 85 percent of what goes through a grocery stores comes from the wholesale goods the grocer buys.
