Justin Trudeau
Courtesy CPAC/YouTube

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking leaders of grocery companies to create a strategy to keep food prices steady.

If the major grocery chains do not stabilize the price of food, the Liberals may institute new taxes on their profits.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

So Trudeau creates massive inflation then orders grocery corporations to fix his incompetence or face - another tax of which if implemented will surely be added onto the backs of consumers. You just cant make this stuff up. The arrogance and insanity of Trudeau is breathtaking.

Report Add Reply
guest326
guest326

No words!!!!!!

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Imposing taxes to bring down costs? In which universe does that work? Certainly not this one. Trudeau really has lost it this time. Or more accurately, he never had it to begin with.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his fascist SS regime are blaming everyone but themselves (again). The abject tyranny and hypocrisy just doesn't stop.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I can't believe my eyes. Did he actually say that? Trudeau is an idiot. If he raises taxes on grocery chains they will pass the increased costs onto their customers. Trudeau is so dumb and his voters are even dumber for voting for him. The blind leading the blind.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Another tax isn't going to bring down food costs. Increased competition and the elimination of the carbon tax is what is needed to bring down food costs. All a new tax will do is increase the cost of food even further.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

So that POS of a PM thinks taxing them will help what a idiot. All it will do is increase the cost by whatever the tax cost is. Does not get it. But I forgot budgets will balance them selves.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Isn't harm to others an offense under the law? Where is the common sense in this lib/ndp gov? Having a little temper tantrum are you after playing the fool in India? Come on every one lets cancel this s o b. Its getting just too much.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Well, that will help the consumer...NOT...smh

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Good point, if the CEO's are as greedy as he says they are, they'll show no plan and pass the taxes on to the consumer. On a side note, carbon taxes disproportionately affect grocery prices, because so much of it gets trucked in, and then thrown out just before it expires on the shelves.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I hope the execs come back with a plan that includes a federal election.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Do you know what decreases prices? Competition.

Do you know what reduces competition? Crony Capitalism.

Blame Superstore, landlords, oil companies all you want: the government has created a tightly controlled market that has led to all of these inevitable situations. Communists claim free markets are ripe for monopolies, but I respond with “when have we ever had a free market?”

Report Add Reply
Richie80
Richie80

They don't have to be competitive as long as Canada is 10 seperate countries.

Cost of transport, higher cost from suppliers and carbon taxes on heating as well as higher wages all lead to inflation in food prices.

Grocery stores make 1-3 percent per dollar sold. Right now they're on the higher end of this scale. If the cost of a tub of yoghurt goes up 10 cents it will add on to your bill. 85 percent of what goes through a grocery stores comes from the wholesale goods the grocer buys.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.