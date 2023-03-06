Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appoint an "independent special rapporteur," to make expert recommendations on combating foreign election interference in Canada, who will also decide whether an open inquiry into the subject is warranted.

"Canada is one of the most stable democracies in the world, but that didn't happen by accident. And it will not continue without effort," Trudeau said during a Monday night press conference. "So to all Canadians, this is an issue that we continue to take extremely seriously. And we will continue this work to uphold and strengthen your confidence in our democracy in Canada."

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(8) comments

ljstd007
ljstd007

Nothing more more than a load of horse sh*t! The liberals are liars and the last person I would trust Mendicino will be running the sh*t show!

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Results will either be redacted or deliberately shelved prior to any election hoping we forget about it

will1
will1

Maybe Rouleau is available.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Mr. Turdeau, you going to get your uncle again?

Scumbag liar.

nocows
nocows

Will Sophie or Chrystia be in charge?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

forced into it by what I see....let us see how transparent it will be. Don't hold your breath.

jokeco68
jokeco68

How do I know this will not be an independent commission?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

An investigation by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians won’t cut it. Only an open investigation will do. And, yes, we understand that this national security implications which is exactly why it must be open.

