Justin Trudeau
Image courtesy of CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, most likely his final cabinet shuffle before the next federal election.

Anita Anand

Defence Minister Anita Anand is going to an economic portfolio, according to CBC News. 

Marco Mendicino

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

They will not be missed. Too bad condescending Freeland and determined Guilbeault aren't being shuffled. Joli may have more 'look in the eye' experiences. Hope all the replacements make a lot of mistakes, before the next election. It takes time to catch up on a portfolio.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I'm guessing that the resigning cabinet ministers are all entitled to a golden pension and will, at the end of their terms, obtain high level positions with 'woke WEF' companies.

I don't wish any of them well.

Report Add Reply
guest1228
guest1228

With Marco gone he will be the third cabinet minister shuffled out of the dept that oversees the gun grab. That file has become radio active for the libs because they can't counter the common sense and truth of people who are in possession of lawfull firearms .

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Good riddance to bad rubbish, except more rubbish will take its place. The only minister I want to see be replaced is the Prime Minister.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.