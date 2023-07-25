Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, most likely his final cabinet shuffle before the next federal election.
Defence Minister Anita Anand is going to an economic portfolio, according to CBC News.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary Nose Hill, AB) disapproves moving Anand to an economic cabinet position.
“Moving @AnitaAnandMP to Treasury Board President and replacing her with @BillBlair at Defence is incomprehensible for Trudeau to have done, except when you remember that she has a backbone and a very good chance of running a successful leadership campaign,” tweeted Rempel Garner.
Seven ministers will be stepping down from their cabinet positions.
Some of these ministers include David Lametti, who is the Justice Minister, Marco Mendicino, who is the Public Safety Minister and Mona Fortier, who is the President of the Treasury Board.
Before the changes, four other ministers, including three cabinet ministers from the Toronto area and one from BC, said they would not participate in the upcoming federal election. This means there will be available positions in the cabinet.
On Tuesday morning, Helena Jaczek, minister of Public Services and Procurement Minister, announced that she would not run in the next election in the Markham-Stouffville riding.
Jaczek tweeted that “After 50 years of public service as a family doctor, Regional Medical Of Health and Commissioner of Health Services, Member of Provincial Parliament, and now Member of Parliament for Markham-Stouffville, I have decided that I will not seek re-election after my current term.”
Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said he would not seek re-election after serving in federal politics for 11 years. Additionally, he will be stepping down from his responsibilities in the cabinet.
“The prime minister deserves a cabinet who is committed to running in the next federal campaign,” said Algahabra.
“This was not an easy decision.”
On Monday, Carolyn Bennett, minister of Mental Health and Addictions, spoke to reporters and stated that she would not be running for re-election in her Toronto—St. Paul's riding.
On Tuesday, Joyce Murray, minister of Fisheries, who represents Vancouver Quadra, said she was not running again.
This is surprising because, on June 21, Murray told reporters that she intended to run for re-election.
“After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to run again in the next election after my current term,” said Murray in a statement on Tuesday.
“My work in politics and time serving my community both federally and provincially as an elected official has been the honour of my life.”
There will be room for new rookie cabinet ministers who will be sworn in during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Wednesday.
Trudeau wants to shift attention back to the government's economic goals, such as housing and strengthen the cabinet before the next election.
The government also wants to assign good communicators to handle key portfolios, according to sources.
During Mendicino's tenure as minister of Public Safety, there were many controversies surrounding his management of the portfolio.
Mendicino faced a lot of criticism and pressure regarding the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Additionally, Mendicino was criticized for his handling of the government's gun control legislation and foreign election interference.
Last week in Kingston, ON, Trudeau was asked if he had confidence in Mendicino and gave a lukewarm answer.
“I have an amazing team in Ottawa and an amazing group of MPs right across the country who are committed to serving their country every single day, and anyone in my cabinet by definition has my confidence,” replied Trudeau.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to keep her position going into the next election.
According to Radio-Canada, Mélanie Joly, minister of Foreign Affairs, and Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change, are keeping their portfolios.
comments
They will not be missed. Too bad condescending Freeland and determined Guilbeault aren't being shuffled. Joli may have more 'look in the eye' experiences. Hope all the replacements make a lot of mistakes, before the next election. It takes time to catch up on a portfolio.
I'm guessing that the resigning cabinet ministers are all entitled to a golden pension and will, at the end of their terms, obtain high level positions with 'woke WEF' companies.
I don't wish any of them well.
With Marco gone he will be the third cabinet minister shuffled out of the dept that oversees the gun grab. That file has become radio active for the libs because they can't counter the common sense and truth of people who are in possession of lawfull firearms .
Good riddance to bad rubbish, except more rubbish will take its place. The only minister I want to see be replaced is the Prime Minister.
