Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advised North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officials Canada will never meet its defence spending target, according to a leaked secret Pentagon assessment.
“Widespread defence shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities while straining partner relationships and alliance contributions,” said the document obtained by the Washington Post on Wednesday.
The document said Canada’s widespread military deficiencies are harming ties with security partners and allies.
It said defence shortfalls led the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to determine in February it could not conduct a major operation while maintaining aid to Ukraine and NATO leadership to Latvia. The situation was unlikely to change without a shift in public opinion.
Canada and the United States share responsibility for defending North America as partners in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The American government has long pressed Canada to boost its spending on defence and speed up plans to upgrade military capabilities and infrastructure in the Arctic, where officials in the two countries warn Russia and China are being more assertive.
But the document — part of a collection of classified material leaked to Discord and allegedly provided by a member of the Massachusetts National Guard — shows new insight into disapproval and concern in the United States and beyond about Canadian defence policy and priorities.
It noted Germany is concerned about whether the CAF can continue to aid Ukraine while meeting its NATO pledges. Turkey is disappointed by Canada’s refusal to support the transportation of humanitarian aid after an earthquake in February, and Haiti is frustrated by its reluctance to lead a multinational security mission to the country.
Canada provided more than $1 billion of military aid since February. The CAF trained more than 36,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel since 2015 and leads a NATO battle group in Latvia.
The document went on to say some NATO members are concerned Canada has not increased the number of personnel deployed to Latvia, despite a pledge last year to do so. NORAD found the CAF lacks “significant Arctic capabilities, and modernization plans have not materialized despite multiple public statements.”
A Pentagon spokesperson declined to address the contents of the assessment. He called Canada “much more than an exemplary neighbor; it is a reliable friend and a steadfast ally.”
“For more than a century, the United States and Canada have stood shoulder to shoulder protecting our homelands, building a secure and prosperous North America, upholding democracy and defending freedom around the world,” said the spokesperson.
“We will continue to stand together in support of those values.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 4 Finland will become the 31st member of the organization.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
The issue of the artic could be the key issue to bring the USA into the prairies and absorb the prairies into the USA union.
NATO Oscar Mike!
The USA only has two options with Canada's lack of willingness to defend itself and its allies.
Defend US lands over Canadian soil, ie let the damage happen in Canada, or extend its military to Canada and defend its lands offshore only.
Either choice means, Canada's democracy only exists today at the whim of the U.S. not by Canadians actions/choice.
No NATO, no wars! Disband this corrupt organization!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.