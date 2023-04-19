Trudeau with troops

PM Justin Trudeau visits Canadian soldiers in Latvia, July 10th, 2018 

 Courtesy Adam Scotti/Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau advised North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officials Canada will never meet its defence spending target, according to a leaked secret Pentagon assessment.

“Widespread defence shortfalls hinder Canadian capabilities while straining partner relationships and alliance contributions,” said the document obtained by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest688
guest688

The issue of the artic could be the key issue to bring the USA into the prairies and absorb the prairies into the USA union.

NATO Oscar Mike!

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

The USA only has two options with Canada's lack of willingness to defend itself and its allies.

Defend US lands over Canadian soil, ie let the damage happen in Canada, or extend its military to Canada and defend its lands offshore only.

Either choice means, Canada's democracy only exists today at the whim of the U.S. not by Canadians actions/choice.

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

No NATO, no wars! Disband this corrupt organization!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.