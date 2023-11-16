Trudeau touts carbon tax while burning 40 tons of CO2 in one flight to San Fran

While a recent poll shows 42% of Canadians are against the carbon tax, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane emits 40 tonnes of carbon on San Francisco trip. With the average driver emitting 4.6 tons in one year, 10 people driving their cars for 12 months burns less CO2 than Trudeau’s single trip to California and back. Trudeau flew from Vancouver to San Francisco Wednesday afternoon on the federal government’s new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ summit. There he met with California governor Gavin Newsom and attended a reception hosted by US president Joe Biden. Chinese president Xi Jinping is also in attendance, though there is no mention of meetings so far on Trudeau’s itinerary. It does say he will meet with the prime ministers of Japan, Thailand and Australia and the presidents of Vietnam and Mexico. .Though only 22% of Canadians rank climate change a top issue, Trudeau travels the world warning of impending doom to the planet, touting carbon tax, electric vehicles and “sustainable” energy solutions, saying everyone “needs to do more” to reduce their carbon footprint. The Liberals even introduced Canada's Aviation Climate Action Plan, to be achieved by 2030. .A study out of the UK in May 2023 showed Trudeau emits more carbon emissions than any of the G7 leaders, citing 783,580 km flown internationally in his eight years in office — which is more than a round trip to the moon. According to the study, Trudeau has spent 9% of his time in the air since taking office in 2015. Documents released by the Department of National Defence reveal Trudeau’s controversial trip to Tofino with Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau after they announced their separation was on a taxpayers’ jet that cost $74,178 to operate on that particular trip. .A Trudeau family ski trip to Montana at Easter cost Canadians more than $228,839, according to the CBC, including the $52,000 cost for the Challenger jet. In a National Post article published in August 2022, in the month prior, Trudeau had “used enough fuel to power” the entire Freedom Convoy, emitting 85.8 tonnes of greenhouse gasses. The math showed that’s the equivalent of a car driving around the earth 10 times. The same publication reported in June 2022, Trudeau was found to have burned enough jet fuel in 10 months to fly around the world three times. He flew 127,147 km during that time. Trudeau billed Canadians for a $54,000 campaign trip to Western Canada in August 2019. A few months earlier in May, documents released by the government showed Trudeau took nine trips on the jet — including a trip to Chicago to see his mother perform in a play — costing Canadians $242,955.Trudeau’s notorious family trip to Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas burned 9,100 litres of jet fuel and emitted 23.3 tonnes of CO2, said GreenAir director Christopher Surgenor, according to CTV News.