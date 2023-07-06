Taylor Swift Eras Concert
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apparently a big fan of Taylor Swift, as he  sent a tweet inviting her to bring her Eras Tour to Canada.

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift announced that she would add 14 more shows for her concert tour in Europe and the United Kingdom, with American rock band, Paramore as a “special guest.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

al
al

Who, over the age of twelve, actually gives a flying frack about this bubble gummer?

Stay away from Canada. And take the sultan of socks with you, please!

JayC
JayC

The arrogance of Liberal privilege knows no bounds

terryc
terryc

What a creep. "Its me, hi" 🤮

This just shows now much priority he puts in Canada. Instead he's chasing celebrities half his age.

Such a disgrace. Even his fellow liberals should be holding their head in shame over this one. Gross.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Maybe Taylor Swift reminds him of one of his 'conquests', while a groomer, er, teacher at West Point Grey Academy. Or, perhaps she reminds him of Rose Knight, whom he groped at the Kokanee Summit in 2000.

Perhsps he just wants to out 'cad' his old man! Unfortunately for the Crime Minister, I would guess that Taylor Swift is a heck of a lot brighter than 'Babs' Streisand, his supposed father's conquest, ever was!

thewesternguy
thewesternguy

Creepy invitation is right. And he actually knows the lyrics! Just another lame attempt to get the young vote. Novel concept….maybe try doing a better job running the county. In case you haven’t noticed Canada’s falling apart.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Nothing more pressing in the nation than making sure some singer comes to Canada, the mind of Justin Castro functions on the level of a 5 year old.

CN
CN

He is an embarrassment.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

In the novel 1984, the totalitarian state used a contraption called the "versificator" to churn out vapid songs and lyrics in order to entertain and distract the vast numbers of proles. Her handlers should rename her concert tour "The Versificator Tour". Justin probably has his speeches written by The Versificator as well.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Of course the CPC are in their complaining as they are also clowns who cannot be taken seriously. 🤡🌏

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

I don't blame her for not wanting to come to commie canada. She will probably get hit with 4 carbon taxes just to enter. And really, this is what politicians are worried about. Who can afford to go to a concert now.

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

What a creepy invitation. Taylor, don't bother.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

OMG! 🤢

