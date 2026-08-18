Trudeau 'using the RCMP like a private security agency' as taxpayers foot the bill

CALGARY — Justin Trudeau and his popstar girlfriend Katy Perry are reportedly receiving the royal treatment from the RCMP, as they are being used as Trudeau's security.Three sources confirmed to TVA Nouvelles this was the case, costing taxpayers a pretty penny to ensure the safety of the former prime minister and his belle."He's using the RCMP like a private security agency," disclosed one of the sources.Trudeau's use of the RCMP as his personal bodyguards is not limited to trips of a political nature, but also includes purely personal getaways..These trips include but are not limited to, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in January, and in the same month, trips when he spoke in Norway and Singapore.He also took holidays in Italy and Saint-Tropez, while following Perry to her concerts in Japan, Germany and California on boat trips. "This hectic love life can create headaches for the RCMP officers assigned to protect her," pointed out Pierre-Yves Bourduas, the former RCMP deputy commissioner, now president of the security firm PY Gestion.According to sources, certain situations require three or four RCMP officers at once, while taxpayers fund the costs for the officers' travel, accommodations, meals, salaries and overtime.."For example, during a concert, there is reconnaissance done beforehand to assess the threats on the site," stated a source."It must be understood that the RCMP still has limited staff," noted Bourduas.The RCMP is set on not disclosing the costs that have been incurred for the protection of Trudeau."Given the evolving threat environment and operational and security considerations related to protective policing services, the RCMP does not disclose costs, staffing levels, deployment details or other information that could reveal or facilitate inferences about protective arrangements made for an individual," stated an RCMP spokesperson to TVA Nouvelles. .The RCMP offers security protection to all former prime ministers, with Brian Mulroney, Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper all receiving RCMP protection after leaving office, according to the Ottawa Citizen.Others like Joe Clark and John Turner waived the same protections.Even while Trudeau was prime minister, his security detail cost, on average, $30 million a year, compared to the $23 million for Harper, and just $10 million for Chrétien and Martin, according to data reported by CBC.“Mr. Trudeau was a polarizing figure,” stated Bourdas, claiming the threat levels against Trudeau were higher. .Notably, Trudeau received death threats back in 2022; although today, the RCMP believes the threats against him are no greater than against any other former prime minister.It is also worth highlighting that Trudeau, when accompanied by his famous beau Perry, receives double protections, as she already has her own security.“Katy Perry’s security detail has a different mandate than that of the former prime minister,” stated Bourdas."We cannot rely on Katy Perry’s security detail. We must take full responsibility for the protection of the former prime minister.”