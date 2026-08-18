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Trudeau 'using the RCMP like a private security agency' as taxpayers foot the bill

JT and KP, security
JT and KP, securityPhoto illustration by chatGPT
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Justin Trudeau
Rcmp
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry
rcmp security
rcmp security for trudeau
Justin Trudeau security
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Western Standard
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