News

Trudeau wraps G20 by scolding host country for weak stance on Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded this year’s G20 summit in Brazil by complaining his fellow heads of state aren’t taking a “strong” enough stance on the war in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded this year’s G20 summit in Brazil by complaining his fellow heads of state aren’t taking a “strong” enough stance on the war in Ukraine. CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Us President Joe Biden
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
2024 Paris Olympics
President-elect Donald Trump
G20 summit in Brazil
war in Ukraine.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news