Trudeau wraps G20 by scolding host country for weak stance on Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded this year’s G20 summit in Brazil by complaining his fellow heads of state aren’t taking a “strong” enough stance on the war in Ukraine. The prime minister singled out host country Brazil for its position, scolding President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for releasing a closing statement that was too short and made no mention of Russia. At the 2023 G20 summit, leaders delivered a harshly worded statement demanding Russia backstep on its invasion of Ukraine, but this year leaders went too easy on Russia, said Trudeau. "No it's not strong enough for me," he said Tuesday at a press conference as the summit closed. The prime minister said Canada, G7 nations and other "advanced economies" want a more condemning stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "illegal invasion of Ukraine," but conceded not all G20 nations agree. "I have, for months now, talked about how important it is to degrade the capacity of the Russian military to strike into Ukraine with impunity because Ukraine hasn't been able to strike on factories and military production sites in Russia," said Trudeau."We have called for that for a while. So I think it's a good thing that the United States has done that and other partners are doing that."Russia, though a member of the G20, has been iced out on the world stage since it invaded Ukraine in 2022, with most countries represented at the summit taking the side of Ukraine. Russians weren’t even allowed to participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics, unless they rejected their nationality and competed as “Individual Neutral Athletes.”.Trudeau at G20 in Brazil pushing carbon tax, meeting with Biden, Starmer, Meloni .Trudeau further said dealing with President-elect Donald Trump after his January 20 inauguration will be a “real challenge” — especially as pertains Ukraine —- but pledged to work with his American counterpart in 2025 as Canada will be in the rotating role of G7 lead."The challenge of working with an American president that doesn't always put multilateralism and summitry at a high priority is going to be real, but we navigated it successfully," said Trudeau."When we stay focused on what matters for Canadians, on the principles and the things that are impacting everyone around the world — including American citizens — there's always ways of getting through."Trump has said he plans to meet with both Ukrainian and Russian leaders to pursue peace in the region, while Trudeau, US President Joe Biden and other leaders pledge to continue to fuel it by armouring Ukraine with weapons and cash. Trump has been the only (incoming) world leader to call for peace in the region, yet by contrast, the same batch of world leaders call for peace in the Middle East..China Inquiry asked why Trudeau approved Liberal candidate under intelligence surveillance .Trudeau while meeting with Biden discussed the Ukraine-Russia war, the rule of law, global hunger and strengthening arctic defence, his office said in a statement.Trudeau at the press conference lamented the “particularly challenging time in the world for geopolitics but also for citizens all around the world.”Citing war, inflation and climate change, Trudeau said, "The world is not what it was 10 years ago.”Both Trudeau and Biden missed out on the group photo marking the 2024 G20 summit’s “Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.”Video footage shows the other world leaders having their picture taken and filing off the stage as Trudeau rushes into the gated area with his entourage — including his personal photographer — as Biden lurks among the palm trees in the background..Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz detests Trudeau, endorses Poilievre