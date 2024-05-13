Trudeau's brother says Liberals are a small, fringe minority

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Kyle Kemper called his half-brother Justin Trudeau a salesman for pharmaceuticals in a country ruled by corporations.The wide-ranging discussion began with the topic of COVID-19. Kemper said for years there had been "many warning signs that there would be a mass injection campaign coming at some point," the comments of late filmmaker Aaron Russo being one example."Then you see, with the COVID-19 scenario, everyone painting, fear, fear, fear, fear, fear around the virus, and hope, hope, hope, hope, hope around the vaccine . . . something's amiss here."Kemper said neither he nor his five children got the vaccine and that his wife miscarried after being yelled at in a store for not wearing a mask."And you see, all the sudden, public officials, like my brother, out there being effectively salesmen for the pharmaceutical industry," Kemper recalled."In the wake of 911, we saw the all the nations of the world kind of come together underneath this anti-terror plan and this war on terror. Now, we have the war on COVID."Kemper said he loves his brother who "never smoked that much weed" but enjoys "attention and he likes to be the leader of the show.""He's an amazing person, and he was able to connect with so many people," Kemper said."I don't think he's abusing power. I think power is just, in general, being abused. We've seen it, whether it's Justin or it was Boris Johnson, Jacinda Arden, or Joe Biden."WATCH: Exclusive sit-down with Kyle Kemper, half brother and active critic of Justin Trudeau (Jan 27, 2022)Centralized systems get more secret, corrupt, and self-convinced over time, Kemper said."There's good intentions, but when counter information is presented, it's like, 'Don't want to hear it.' And it threatens the worldview. It's like, just give me the blue pill. I'll keep taking it," Kemper explained."If you recognize that there are shadows, and there are nefarious activities, and that some some of these warnings might have some credence and demand further investigation and justice, then that can be an uncomfortable position to put yourself in."Kemper recalled being was suspended a month from Twitter ("X") for calling the COVID-19 shot "a fake vaccine because does it stop transmission, does it stop infection? No, no." All this was in "reply to one of his [Trudeau's] boasting tweets about how terrific it is that we've stuck 70 million people in the arm."Kemper said the media demonized the unvaccinated during the pandemic and the 2022 trucker Freedom Convoy ran against "a deceptive narrative you can't debate. Instead, you must attack and enrage and censor and smear." He said the truckers weren't the "small, fringe minority" that Trudeau suggested."I actually believe the Liberals and the current government really represent a small fringe. And I think the majority of Canadians are frustrated. They're wondering why it's costing $45 for a platter of vegetables at the store," Kemper said.Kemper said the convoy was "a demonstration" but also "a party" like the Burning Man festival — except "Freezing Man" given the Ottawa winter temperatures."Crime was down, vibes were high. People were looking out for each other. There was communal effort, they're participating, there was so much gifting. It was radically inclusive," he recalled."The reality of what took place on the ground there, if you went out and visited and saw with your eyes, versus what the media was painting it as were very different. And unfortunately, because it's based on a myth, the government chose to enrage versus engage."To Kemper, the War Measures (Emergencies) Act "had a really ugly kind of housecleaning to it. And then they nearly went after everybody. So as Canadians, if you can't change or have a voice, through a massive demonstration like that, what methods do you have towards influencing or shifting radical policies?"People can swallow their pride and admit they were wrong about the pandemic, the unvaccinated, and the freedom movement, Kemper suggested."Everybody can also change too, based on information. Anybody can forgive themselves for it . . . and apologize to themselves for being deceived. Or, having gone down a wrong path, you can realize that actions that you've taken were misplaced and move forward in intention and integrity."Kemper touted direct democracy but said a "corporatocracy" ran the country, not his brother."Justin is not a free man," and needs "50 cops as his escort because Canadians are pissed off," Kemper explained."Justin's like the captain of the hockey team. He's not the manager of it, is not the owner of it."