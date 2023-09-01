Tony Bernardo

Tony Bernardo, executive director of Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA), reacted to the Buyback Program Awareness Campaign (BPAC) report with skepticism the federal government’s firearms confiscation program would help reduce crime.

The only real purpose that Bernardo sees in the firearms confiscation is giving some red meat to Liberal supporters and nothing else.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

BIG 👍 to the 12% in the survey.

