Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Tony Bernardo, executive director of Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA), reacted to the Buyback Program Awareness Campaign (BPAC) report with skepticism the federal government’s firearms confiscation program would help reduce crime.
The only real purpose that Bernardo sees in the firearms confiscation is giving some red meat to Liberal supporters and nothing else.
“Clearly, the federal government gun confiscation programs offer nothing to Canadians except more Liberal platitudes, and it begs the question, why are they so scared to tackle the real problem of criminal use of guns?”
“Canadians have been very vocal regarding the government's direction on this issue; they need to go after the criminals and leave the law-abiding alone.”
“Often the ban and the buyback program were seen as wasteful because the policy isn’t aimed at stopping illegal gun smuggling and sales,” said the BPAC report.
Bernardo said firearms safety is of the utmost importance to firearms owners and should not be used as a “political football.”
“There is no group of people more concerned about firearms safety than Canada's licensed firearms owners,” said Bernardo.
“For us, gun safety isn't a political football, it's a way of life.”
The BPAC report found, of the types of firearms in the confiscation program, less than half of gun owners would voluntarily give up their firearms and 12% stated that they would never comply with handing over their guns.
DISCLOSURE: The CSSA is a Western Standard advertiser.
BIG 👍 to the 12% in the survey.
Log In
