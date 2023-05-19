Trudeau’s gun grab Bill C-21 was passed through the House of Commons on Thursday.
Most MPs voted in favour of sending the bill to the Senate. However, two Liberal MPs from northern areas joined the Conservatives in voting against the law.
It took almost a year for the bill to pass and it underwent significant changes compared to its original version, tabled in May 2022.
The main focus of the original legislation aimed to tighten gun laws in several ways.
It proposed the creation of “red flag” and “yellow flag” provisions, where a gun owner poses a risk to themselves or others.
The legislation sought to put a temporary “freeze” on the sale, purchase, or transfer of handguns in Canada.
It included increased penalties and offences related to certain firearm-related crimes.
These measures were intended to enhance gun control and promote public safety.
In early May, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino introduced amendments to Bill C-21 that expanded proposed gun control measures.
Regulatory changes would be implemented through policy and not the Parliament.
The following changes were added to Bill C-21.
It aimed to establish a precise definition in the Criminal Code that would identify prohibited assault-style firearms. This definition was meant to solidify a permanent ban on future models once the bill became law.
The legislation sought to criminalize the production and acquisition of ghost guns, making it illegal to create or purchase firearms without proper registration.
The bill also included wording to affirm the government's commitment to upholding indigenous treaty rights.
Lastly, there was a requirement for a parliamentary review of the technical definition of prohibited assault-style firearms after five years of its implementation, ensuring ongoing assessment and the potential for adjustments to the law.
The House passed a definition for the future ban on firearms, which includes non-handguns that discharge centre-fire ammunition semi-automatically and have detachable magazines holding six or more cartridges.
Mendicino defended adding additional firearm policies in Bill C-21, stating that the Liberal government is determined to surpass “any government in the history of this country” regarding gun control.
The Official Opposition maintains that the legislation unfairly affects law-abiding gun owners.
The Conservatives attempted to send the bill back to the House Public Safety committee for further consideration “to ensure that the government cannot take away hunting rifles from law-abiding farmers, hunters and Indigenous peoples.” However, this attempt failed.
Mendicino’s decision to rethink the legislation came after withdrawing an initial amendment package that faced backlash. The package included a controversial “evergreen” definition for assault-style weapons, which would have prohibited many gun models used for sport and hunting.
Since February, the legislation had been on hold as the government sought to consult and gain the support of opposition parties for revised amendments.
Bill C-21 passed the House with support from the Bloc Quebecois, New Democrat, and the Green Party. The final vote count was 207 in favour and 113 against. Two Liberal MPs, Brendan Hanley from Yukon and Michael McLeod from Northwest Territories, voted against the bill.
The bill was passed shortly after the latest version was presented due to a Liberal programming motion. This motion limited the time available for the committee to review over 100 amendments and restricted the final stages of debate to Tuesday and Wednesday.
When the procedural move was made, the Conservatives criticized it as the “nuclear option,” expressing their opposition. On the other hand, the New Democrats believed it was necessary to counter obstruction from the Conservatives.
Bill C-21 has been sent to the Senate for further examination. Whether the senators will finish during the spring session or extend it into the fall is still being determined.
(1) comment
This is not gun “control” it’s gun confiscation, done commie “style” , little by little, which is how commies do everything. An assault “style” is NOT an assault weapon. Civilians can not own military grade weapons. Not a military in the world uses an AR15 or an AK47 produced for the domestic market because, well, they’re NOT assault weapons. The Liberal Party is not liberal. They are leftist fascists. Everything they do aligns with what the naz-is did. That’s because naz-iizm is left wing not right wing like has been just accepted as fact without any questioning or common sense being used. Give up on the argument that this will not prevent crime. That is not the intent. The intent is to disarm nonLiberal voters. Liberal fascists don’t care if you’re victimized. They hate your guts. They hate guns when you own them but they love them when they own them. Good o’l Che’ liked his pistol so much that sometimes he “helped out” the firing squad when they executed “non believers” up against the brick wall of that school in Havana.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.