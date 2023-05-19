Justin Trudeau Strong Gun Control
Trudeau’s gun grab Bill C-21 was passed through the House of Commons on Thursday.

Most MPs voted in favour of sending the bill to the Senate. However, two Liberal MPs from northern areas joined the Conservatives in voting against the law.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

This is not gun “control” it’s gun confiscation, done commie “style” , little by little, which is how commies do everything. An assault “style” is NOT an assault weapon. Civilians can not own military grade weapons. Not a military in the world uses an AR15 or an AK47 produced for the domestic market because, well, they’re NOT assault weapons. The Liberal Party is not liberal. They are leftist fascists. Everything they do aligns with what the naz-is did. That’s because naz-iizm is left wing not right wing like has been just accepted as fact without any questioning or common sense being used. Give up on the argument that this will not prevent crime. That is not the intent. The intent is to disarm nonLiberal voters. Liberal fascists don’t care if you’re victimized. They hate your guts. They hate guns when you own them but they love them when they own them. Good o’l Che’ liked his pistol so much that sometimes he “helped out” the firing squad when they executed “non believers” up against the brick wall of that school in Havana.

