Trudeau's Islamophobia czar says Canadian firms aren't hiring Muslims who support Palestine

Canadian employers are reportedly hesitant to hire outspoken Muslim advocates for "Palestinian human rights," according to a recent report to Parliament by Amira Elghawaby, the cabinet's Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia. Blacklocks Reporter says this alleged hiring bias emerged after the Hamas attacks on October 7, which resulted in the deaths and kidnappings of Jews in Israel, including eight Canadians."Over the past several months Canadian Muslims have shared their growing concerns about an increase in an anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Arab backlash that has already led to loss of income, threats to current or future employment, harassment, violence, vandalism, and exclusion," stated Elghawaby in her report. However, she did not provide specific examples.The report, titled A Hopeful Path Forward For Canada’s Muslim Communities, expressed empathy for the distressing scenes in the Middle East and the high number of civilian casualties. Elghawaby highlighted the direct impact of the conflict on Canadian Muslims, especially those of Palestinian descent."Beyond the worry for loved ones, many in Canada’s Muslim communities have also been facing ongoing hardship and anxiety about their ability to publicly exercise their civil liberties, including freedom of speech, assembly, and expression on the issue of Palestinian human rights," Elghawaby wrote.Elghawaby, appointed as a $191,000-a-year cabinet advisor months before the Hamas attacks, has a history of making controversial statements. As a Toronto Star columnist in 2021, she described Jews as “hostage takers” and criticized “an Israeli occupation that is being more widely described as ‘apartheid’ than ever before.” She also called for criticism of Israel's actions in addition to Hamas’ rockets.In other columns, Elghawaby suggested canceling Canada Day due to its celebration of “Judeo-Christian storytelling” and advocated for the removal of the Queen as head of state, calling the monarchy “one of the most powerful symbols of racial oppression.”Records show that Elghawaby was a guest speaker at a 2017 demonstration against white supremacy and racism outside the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa. In a January 2021 column titled “Are You An Anti-Fascist?” she urged readers to wake up to the issue.In her report to Parliament, Elghawaby emphasized her role as an advocate for Canada’s 1.8 million Muslims, working to safeguard their rights and dignity. “We have launched resources and connected communities to the federal government,” she wrote. “We are also working internally towards systemic change called for by Muslim communities. Social change takes time. It must overcome decades, if not centuries, of outdated tropes, myths, and stereotypes about who Muslims are.”