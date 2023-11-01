Trudeau’s kid’s ‘decapitated’ Halloween costume sparks controversy, after Hamas beheaded babies

One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s children's Halloween costume was a decapitated person, just two weeks after Hamas beheaded Jewish babies.The outrage across social media over the decapitated costume is widespread.“Hadrien seems to have misplaced something… but that’s not going to stop him from trick-or-treating. Happy Halloween, everyone – have fun out there!” tweeted Trudeau..Comments such as “how completely tasteless,” “decapitated head?? You have zero shame,” “this is in extremely bad taste as a PM of a G7 Nation right now,” and “there are no words for this, the backlash will be just.”And it does not stop with just negative comments.People are asking Trudeau questions.“What’s next: Are you taking him trick or treating to a Jewish household to inflict double trauma? Unreal,” tweeted Rowan Thee Stallion.“Do you honestly think this was a good idea with what’s going on in the world?” tweeted Gentled by the Sea. “I don't usually have an issue with costumes, but weren't babies beheaded earlier this month? You probably didn't believe that report either,” tweeted Melissa Mbarki.“What is WRONG WITH YOU??” tweeted Mrs. Doctor Bee.Some positive comments about the costume included from Cory Morgan of the Western Standard.“I spend a lot of time beating on Trudeau and he gives me many good reasons to do so. This isn't one of those good reasons. It was a good costume and people are reading too much into it,” tweeted Morgan..Some positive comments included “Wow! That is so good,” and “Actually that’s awesome costume!”