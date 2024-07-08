News

Trudeau's potential home equity tax called 'rumour'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a Vancouver announcement the day after his party lost the important Toronto St. Paul's byelection, declined questions from reporters regarding his political future.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a Vancouver announcement the day after his party lost the important Toronto St. Paul's byelection, declined questions from reporters regarding his political future.Screen grab
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Cmhc
Karina Gould
Home Equity Tax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news