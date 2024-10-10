Trudeau’s security aide claims no traitors in parliament despite damning NSICOP report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security advisor under oath testified no parliamentarians have committed treason, though some MPs have poor judgment, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Nathalie Drouin’s remarks at the Commission on Foreign Interference contradicted a National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report stating unnamed legislators were working on behalf foreign embassies.“I have seen inappropriate behaviour,” testified Drouin on Wednesday. “I saw some lack of judgment in the case of some individuals. Maybe I would trust them a bit less. But I saw no MPs responsible for espionage, sabotage or putting the security of Canada at risk.”“I remain extremely confident with respect to current MPs. Giving any other impression helps foreign countries in their efforts to diminish the trust of the Canadian public in our democratic system.”The June 3 NSICOP Special Report said it knew of “a few parliamentarians” in the pay of foreign embassies. None were identified. Suspects include legislators who spied on colleagues, acted at the “direction of foreign officials” and leaked to a foreign agent “information learned in confidence from the government.”Shantona Chaudhury, China Inquiry counsel, asked Drouin to discuss the report’s impact. The commission has ruled the Inquiries Act restricts it from naming the legislators referred to in the Special Report.“Knowing what you know about that report, can Canadians still have confidence in their parliamentarians?” asked Chaudhury. “With respect to foreign interference, the fact the Committee focused on members of parliament and left the impression some MPs might have been aware and acted in a way that is close to treason makes me very uncomfortable,” replied Drouin.“That’s not what I see.”“What do you have access to that leads you to that conclusion?” asked Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue. “What we saw in the intelligence reports was complacency in the case of some individuals, maybe relationships that should not have been tolerated or some people shared information when in fact they did not have information to share,” replied Drouin.“The information we now have does not allow me to conclude there are traitors in parliament.”“Should my conclusion be you had access to all the information available when the committee did its work?” asked Hogue. “Yes, absolutely,” replied Drouin. “It’s like a puzzle we are working with. I am updated with a trove of intelligence.”“Even though I’ve seen no treason, no traitors, it doesn’t mean this behaviour shouldn’t be corrected. It doesn’t mean all individuals should have access to classified information.”“You think someone in that hypothetical situation who is elected a Member of Parliament should be monitored?” asked Hogue. “Yes,” replied Drouin.Cabinet has refused to name MPs or senators identified in a confidential version of the Special Report. “I don’t think it would be appropriate,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc testified June 20 at the House Affairs Committee.