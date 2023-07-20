100 protesters surrounded Trudeau and his motorcade

 Photo Credit: Twitter screen grab

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't get a very warm welcome in Belleville, Ont.

On Thursday, nearly 100 protesters surrounded Trudeau and his motorcade.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Alterego64
Alterego64

he smiles and waves, like a dictator would. He knows he is hated. To him, he is happy to be doing such a good job...creating devision and hared in Canada. His ego is all he needs.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

LOL this is great - I love that twitter handle - makes me want to join twitter ahhhaha

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

He heard, “Let’s go Brandon!”

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m guessing the sociopath Justin Castro was waving and smiling all the while, he has no Fn idea how much the general public hates him.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Parts of Ontario are waking up, it's nice to see.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Sure can't argue with them...

