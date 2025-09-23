Trump accuses UN of funding illegal immigration

US President Donald Trump has accused the United Nations of helping to finance “an assault on Western countries and their borders” through illegal immigration.Speaking in front of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Trump claimed the UN had budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying to the United States.“The UN is not solving the problems... It’s actually creating new problems for us to solve. The best example is the number-one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration,” Trump said.He alleged that the UN also offered food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to people crossing the US southern border illegally.“The United Nations is supposed to stop invasions, not create them, and not finance them,” Trump said.“We reject the idea that mass numbers of people from foreign lands can trample our borders, violate our sovereignty, cause unmitigated crime, and deplete our social safety net.”.Border crossings drop despite fears of post-Trump immigration surge\n\n.The president argued that his administration had succeeded in halting mass migration by ramping up deportations and tightening border enforcement.He sharply criticized former US President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, claiming they had led to record numbers of illegal crossings and endangered children being trafficked across the border.“Millions and millions of people were pouring in,” Trump said.“Twenty-five million altogether, over 20 years of the incompetent Biden administration, and now we have it stopped... They’re not coming in anymore. But what took place is totally unacceptable.”Trump turned his remarks to Europe, warning that uncontrolled migration was undermining national identities and public safety as well.He singled out London, accusing its leadership of failing to respond to what he called a “crisis of illegal aliens.”.“It's not sustainable, and because they choose to be politically correct, they're doing just absolutely nothing about it,” he said.“What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique,” Trump said.“But to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control its own borders.“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders.”