Trump adds additional 10% tariff on Canada following Ford's ad

Donald Trump announced Saturday on TruthSocial that he will be adding an undefined 10% tariff, on top of the already 35% tariff on all non-CUSMA goods entering the United States from Canada. This comes after Thursday's announcement by the White House, which stated that all trade discussions with Canada were to be terminated. .Trump cited the Ontario government's recent ad, which used quotes from former President Ronald Reagan, where he talks about the negative aspects of tariffs and the benefits of free trade. Trump claims that the audio used in the ad misrepresented, and took the former president's words out of context. This parroted the same claim by the Reagan Foundation. .In his post on TruthSocial, Trump stated that, "Canada was caught, red handed," and that President Reagan, "LOVED Tariffs for the purpose of National Security and the Economy." Trump also claimed that the Reagan Foundation is getting legal advice on the matter, as they claim the Ontario government never sought permission to use the audio clip..The President also cited the fact that the ad was supposed to be taken down, but aired during the first game of the World Series last night. The additional tariff will prove yet another blow to the already fractious trading relationship between the current administrations, both North and South of the border. .The advertisement, which was paid for by the Ontario government, was meant to demonstrate the disadvantages of tariffs to an American audience. Premier Doug Ford championed the ad, saying that, "...we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.".The ad is meant to come off the air on Monday, meaning that the ad will air again Saturday night for the second game of the World Series, but it seems like the damage is already done.