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Trump administration declines to renew CUSMA, putting trade deal under annual review

US President Donald Trump
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Donald Trump
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Dominic Leblanc
Mexico
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Janice Charette
Cusma
CUSMA review 2026
Jamieson Greer
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Western Standard
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