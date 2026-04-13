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Trump admits posting AI image portraying himself as Jesus-like figure before backlash

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump YouTube screenshot
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Donald Trump
Jesus Christ
Jesus
White House
Iran
Riley Gaines
The Daily Wire
Us Politics
Red Cross
Maga
Christian Broadcasting Network
Turning Point USA
Pope Leo
Pope Leo XIV
Iran-US-Israel war
statue of liberty
david brody
brilyn hollyhand

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