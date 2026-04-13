Trump admits posting AI image portraying himself as Jesus-like figure before backlash

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump has admitted he personally posted a photo portraying himself as a Jesus-like figure on his Truth Social media account before removing it following online backlash.The AI-generated image, which showed Trump wearing a white robe with a glowing hand appearing to heal a sick man in a hospital bed, with a background including a large US flag, fighter jets, an eagle, as well as the Statue of Liberty, sparked widespread condemnation from all sides, including from Trump supporters..Speaking to the press on Monday, Trump said that he did “post it” and that he “thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross.”“There's a Red Cross worker there, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one,” Trump said.“I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”.The post came hours after Trump posted a lengthy tirade online criticizing Pope Leo XIV, who has been a vocal opponent of the ongoing Iran conflict and previously said it has led to "absurd and inhuman violence".Commentators were quick to criticize the President, with Turning Point USA contributor Riley Gaines commenting on X asking why Trump would post the photo..“Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” Gaines asked.‘Either way, two things are true: 1) a little humility would serve him well, and 2) God shall not be mocked.”MAGA influencer Brilyn Hollyhand also tweeted his disappointment, calling Trump’s post “gross blasphemy.”“You don’t need to portray yourself as a saviour when your record should speak for itself,” Hollyhand said."This goes too far. It crosses the line," David Brody, a journalist with the Christian Broadcasting Network, said."A supporter can back the mission and reject this.".Despite taking down the photo, Trump didn’t apologize for the post about Leo on Monday."Pope Leo said things that are wrong," Trump told reporters at the White House."He was very much against what I'm doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result."