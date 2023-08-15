Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the State of Georgia.
Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024, was indicted along with 18 others.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
He denies all 13 charges against him, which include racketeering and election meddling.
Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election. Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.Americans…— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 15, 2023
It is the fourth criminal case brought against him in five months.
Trump said they are politically motivated. The investigation was started in February 2021 into allegations of election meddling against Trump and his associates.
In an almost 100-page indictment made public late on Monday, prosecutors listed 41 charges against the 19 defendants.
Republicans rallied to Trump’s defence after the former president was indicted on 13 criminal charges in Georgia over his attempt to overturn his defeat there by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election," Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the US House said.
McCarthy said now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.
"Americans see through this desperate sham," McCarthy said referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
X/Twitter users were quick to react to the comments.
"Stop making statements and do something," one person tweeted.
"Dude, you’re nothing more than a traitor who should be dealt with the FULLEST extent of the law."
Another person on X/Twitter told McCarthy, "Either do something or spare us all these tweets."
"Which do nothing other then enrage ordinary citizens who are scared that they woke up in a full-on police state and the party they voted for has done ABSOLUTELY nothing to stop it," the user added.
Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for a Trump-aligned super PAC, said Willis was joining other prosecutors pursuing cases against Trump with “Their only goal being to arrest Donald Trump and prevent him from being on the ballot against Joe Biden.”
Officials with Trump’s campaign also called the timing of “this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations.”
The defendants have the opportunity to voluntarily surrender to the judge in the case who plans to try all 19 accused together.
“They aren’t after me, they are after you, I’m just in the way” Trump spoke those words, and they where prophetic, they will get to the conservatives in America through the persecution of Trump, and don’t think for one second, if Justin Castro could get away with it here, he wouldn’t do it.!
Canada and US are now police states that weaponize the legal system against their political opponents
This is evil
It is so disgusting in the U.S. with how the Democrats are attacking and charging Donald Trump. So now questioning the validity of a rigged election is a crime.
Fannie Willis the inept DA has made it all up . . .
she would do a much better job as Mayor of a failing Demokkkrat city !
Funny how all 4 recent Trump indytements came the Next Day after Evidence of the Biden Family Pay to Play Corruption was released . . .
