Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump.

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the State of Georgia.

Trump, who is the leading Republican candidate for president in 2024, was indicted along with 18 others.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

“They aren’t after me, they are after you, I’m just in the way” Trump spoke those words, and they where prophetic, they will get to the conservatives in America through the persecution of Trump, and don’t think for one second, if Justin Castro could get away with it here, he wouldn’t do it.!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada and US are now police states that weaponize the legal system against their political opponents

This is evil

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

It is so disgusting in the U.S. with how the Democrats are attacking and charging Donald Trump. So now questioning the validity of a rigged election is a crime.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Fannie Willis the inept DA has made it all up . . .

she would do a much better job as Mayor of a failing Demokkkrat city !

Funny how all 4 recent Trump indytements came the Next Day after Evidence of the Biden Family Pay to Play Corruption was released . . .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.