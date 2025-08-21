News

Trump and Carney, not Poilievre, take heat from conservative voters in post-election poll

Only 14% faulted Poilievre himself.
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Pierre Poilievre
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump
Angus Reid
Pierre Poilievre
Angus Reid Institute
Mark Carney
Jenni Byrne

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news