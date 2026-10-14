Trump announces $80B Alaska LNG deal with Taiwan, but officials say terms not finalized

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump says Taiwan has agreed to purchase between $70 and $80 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska over the next 20 years, despite Taiwanese officials saying the final terms have yet to be negotiated.Trump also added that Taiwan would invest an additional $4.4 billion in the project and purchase 30% of the proposed Alaska LNG project’s output.Celebrating the announcement on Truth Social, the president said it was “the largest energy infrastructure project in Alaska history.”.He also thanked Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for helping to secure the deal.“Howard Lutnick has secured an offtake commitment from Taiwan of between 70 to 80 billion dollars for Alaska LNG...this is the largest offtake agreement in history,” Trump said.However, according to Bloomberg, Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs has said that while state-owned CPC Corporation intends to purchase six million metric tonnes of LNG annually and invest up to $4.4 billion, the specific terms of the deal remain unclear, and contractual terms remain subject to further negotiations.The ministry added that the proposed agreement would help Taiwan diversify its energy imports and strengthen energy security, with deliveries potentially beginning as early as 2032.In March 2025, CPC signed a non-binding letter to explore participation in the project.Recently, Taiwan — which relies heavily on imported energy — has been looking to diversify its LNG suppliers due to the geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict in Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz..FLETCHER: Politicians rush to the front of the LNG parade.The island also previously announced plans to increase the US share of its LNG imports to roughly 30% over the next decade.The Alaska LNG proposal would involve constructing a roughly 1,300-kilometre pipeline across Alaska, transporting natural gas from the state’s North Slope to processing and export terminals on the southern coast, with the gas then being shipped to international markets, particularly in Asia.In his Truth Social post, Trump also stated that “this 50 billion dollar infrastructure investment from the Republic of Korea is part of their Trade and Investment Deal with me,” something his administration had previously announced earlier this month.However, South Korean officials subsequently disputed the announcement, stating that no binding investment commitment had been finalized, with South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan saying his country was still reviewing the proposal.Despite the uncertainties, Trump said at a rally in Alaska Tuesday that Taiwan’s proposed 20-year purchase agreement “guarantees the success” of the deal, and in his Truth Social post, reiterated that the project had “all necessary permits secured, and all necessary authorizations delivered, and ready to go.”“This is the greatest project in Alaska history and this only happens with me in the White House,” Trump said.