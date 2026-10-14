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Trump announces $80B Alaska LNG deal with Taiwan, but officials say terms not finalized

US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. Wikimedia Commons
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Donald Trump
Energy
Taiwan
Lng
South Korea
Alaska
Us Politics
Strait Of Hormuz
LNG exports
LNG exports in the US
Howard Lutnick
Alaska LNG
CPC corporation
Kim Jung-kwan
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Western Standard
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