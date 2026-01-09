Trump announces potential bombing of Mexican cartels on land

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will intensify its campaign against drug trafficking organizations, including shifting enforcement efforts to land-based operations and targeting cartels operating in Mexico.

Trump made the remarks during an interview on Hannity on Fox News.

The president said that while the majority of illegal drugs enter the United States by water, his administration would now focus on land routes as part of a broader strategy. He claimed that powerful drug cartels exercise significant control within Mexico and described the situation as deteriorating.