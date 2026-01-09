Trump announces potential bombing of Mexican cartels on land

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States will intensify its campaign against drug trafficking organizations, including shifting enforcement efforts to land-based operations and targeting cartels operating in Mexico.
Trump made the remarks during an interview on Hannity on Fox News.
The president said that while the majority of illegal drugs enter the United States by water, his administration would now focus on land routes as part of a broader strategy. He claimed that powerful drug cartels exercise significant control within Mexico and described the situation as deteriorating.
“The cartels are running Mexico,” Trump said, calling the situation “very sad to watch.”
Trump attributed high levels of drug-related deaths in the United States to cartel activity, claiming that hundreds of thousands of Americans die each year due to illicit drugs. He said the crisis has devastated families across the country, affecting both children and parents.
The president said his administration has made progress in reducing drug-related deaths, stating that overall numbers are declining, though he added that any loss of life remains unacceptable.
Trump also pointed to border enforcement as a key component of his anti-drug strategy. He said the U.S.–Mexico border had been poorly controlled for years before his first term, improved rapidly under his leadership, and later deteriorated again. He claimed the situation has since been brought under control, saying border crossings have dropped sharply.
“The border was a total mess,” Trump said, adding that it is now effectively closed and that attempted crossings have largely stopped.
Trump did not provide specific details on what land-based actions against cartels would involve, nor did he clarify whether such actions would include direct military operations inside Mexico.
Mexican officials have previously rejected the idea of U.S. military action on Mexican territory, citing sovereignty concerns and emphasizing bilateral law enforcement cooperation.