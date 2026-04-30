UPDATED: Trump approves Bridger pipeline to move Canadian oil to Wyoming

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the US-Canada border to Wyoming.According to Bridger, the project will cost US$2 billion and have the capacity to transport more than 1 million barrels of oil per day..In January, the company outlined plans to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for a pipeline capable of transporting 550,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Phillips County near the US-Canada border to then travel south through eastern Montana, into Wyoming to the terminal near Guernsey.Analysts told Reuters that if the 1,038-kilometre pipeline is built and connected, it could increase Canada’s crude exports to the US by more than 12%.South Bow Energy, the Calgary-based company behind Keystone XL is partnering with Bridger on the project. “This is a trans-border pipeline, similar to the old Keystone XL pipeline, which will significantly expand our ability to move oil,” Will Scharf said while Trump signed the executive order.“It’s a huge deal in terms of long-term energy dominance and energy security.”.The proposed pipeline involves a different route through the US than the previous Keystone XL project — which was cancelled in 2021 by then-US president Joe Biden after vocal opposition from environmental and indigenous groups — but will be using some of the previously built pipe on the Canadian side. “Slightly different from the last administration,” Trump jokingly told the White House executives and journalists present for the occasion.“They wouldn’t sign a pipeline deal, and we have pipelines going up. And by the way, they’re way underground. They’re not a problem. Nobody even knows they’re there.”