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UPDATED: Trump approves Bridger pipeline to move Canadian oil to Wyoming

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the US-Canada border to Wyoming.
US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday authorizing the Bridger Pipeline’s proposed project to transport Canadian crude from the US-Canada border to Wyoming.X screenshot
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