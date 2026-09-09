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Trump bans Canadian booze, dairy and motorcycles after Ottawa’s duties hit

Import bans take effect Sept. 29 as 50% tariffs spread to cheese and metals — and the 50% auto threat still hangs over 2027
Trump put out five proclamations Tuesday night banning the Canadian products.
Trump put out five proclamations Tuesday night banning the Canadian products.Illustration
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Donald Trump
Doug Ford
Ban
Alcohol
Trade
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Dairy
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