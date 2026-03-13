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Trump calls Iranians 'deranged scumbags', Hegseth says Strait of Hormuz 'open for transit' despite Iranian strikes

Hegseth and Trump continue name-calling against Iranian regime, death toll for American military personnel rises to 15 after refuelling accident, US eases sanctions against Russian oil amid global oil crisis
Image posted to Facebook that appears to show a U.S. KC-135 "Stratotanker" with severe damage to the top of its vertical stabiliser, this is likely one of the two aircraft involved in the crash
Image posted to Facebook that appears to show a U.S. KC-135 "Stratotanker" with severe damage to the top of its vertical stabiliser, this is likely one of the two aircraft involved in the crashScreengrab from @SentDefender on Twitter
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Russian Oil
Us Air Force
Oil Shortages
Strait Of Hormuz
CENTCOM
Pete Hegseth
Iran regime
Israel-US Iran war
Iranian strikes

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