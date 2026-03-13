Trump calls Iranians 'deranged scumbags', Hegseth says Strait of Hormuz 'open for transit' despite Iranian strikes

Name-calling has continued from the American administration, with both President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defence (SoD) Pete Hegseth calling the Iranians and their leadership a plethora of disparaging names amid the ongoing conflict.In a press conference Friday morning, Hegseth stated that the Strait of Hormuz is "open for transit" but admitted that Iranian drone and missile strikes remain a problem."The only thing prohibiting transit in the straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping; it is open for transit should Iran not do that," said Hegseth when asked about the ongoing issues surrounding oil shipments through the strait.In the same press conference Hegseth referred to the Ayatollah as the "not-so-supreme leader," saying he was likely incapacitated and "disfigured."Hegseth also called the Iranian leader a "rat," following comments from Trump on his Truth Social platform where he called the Iranians "deranged scumbags.".The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that all six personnel onboard the refuelling tanker that crashed in Iraq on Thursday are dead. The death of the six US military personnel occurred during a refuelling accident involving a mid-air collision between two US KC-135 "Stratotankers," which resulted in one of the tankers crashing in Western Iraq, killing all aboard.CENTCOM has stated that the crash was the result of an accident, not friendly fire or hostile activity..This announcement brings the total number of US military personnel killed in this war up to 15. CENTCOM has said that the identities of those killed in the accident will be withheld until next of kin has been informed. .In response to the global oil crisis surrounding the bombing of oil tankers by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States has eased sanctions on Russian oil.This announcement has sparked concerns among pro-Ukraine spokespeople as actions like these signal further warming to Putin's Russia by the Trump administration amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the change is a "tailored, short-term" action to help lessen the economic impact imposed by the Iran war.