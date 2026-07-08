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Trump calls Iranians 'scum', says ceasefire is 'over' as US and Iran begin exchanging strikes overnight

NATO summit thrown into uproar after US president declares war with Iran will resume, Trump also takes shot at Spain and Greenland
American President Donald Trump at the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey
American President Donald Trump at the 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey@HQNewsNow on Twitter/X
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Donald Trump Greenland
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