Trump calls Iranians 'scum', says ceasefire is 'over' as US and Iran begin exchanging strikes overnight

CALGARY — The 2026 NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, was thrown into an uproar on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump declared that the war with Iran will resume after the two nations exchanged strikes overnight."We attacked very powerfully last night," the president said as he opened a morning press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.Overnight the Americans had reportedly launched strikes on over 80 Iranian targets as a response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz."They're a bunch of scum; if you want to know the truth, they're scum," Trump said. "We don't like 'em, I don't like 'em, and they're evil people...they've killed thousands and thousands of our soldiers."The last claim would be a stunning revelation, as, according to all sources, only 16 American soldiers have been killed in the war, but it is likely this is just another example of Trump's panache for hyperbole..The Americans had reportedly targeted 60 small boats that were part of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's naval contingent as a response to Iranian actions. Iranian sources say that the Iranian military will be targeting American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in response, with air raid sirens reported to have been heard at multiple American bases around the region.Another notable moment during Trump's media tirade was when he accidentally said "Islamic Republic of Japan" when talking about the Iranian regime, a gaffe that went uncorrected..Trump, still sitting next to the chief of NATO, continued his obviously irritated diatribe, saying that he was "very upset with NATO," with the president expressing his dissatisfaction with the lack of perceived support from fellow NATO members in his conflict with Iran.He took specific aim at the United Kingdom's initial refusal to allow American planes to use British bases at the start of the war as a major annoyance, despite British PM Keir Starmer inevitably allowing American planes to utilize British facilities.He then continued by restating his desire to annex Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark, saying that the Arctic territory was "very important for the United States, but it’s not important for Denmark.”.He then targeted Spain, who had refused to agree to his increase of defence spending target to 3.5% of GDP and, as such, has become a recent target of the American administration."Spain doesn’t agree to anything, and you shouldn’t carry them. I don’t want to do any trade with them, alright?" he said to his secretary of the treasury, Scott Bessent.The Spanish seemed to take the president's latest comments in stride, with a source from the Spanish government saying that Spain "maintains an excellent social, cultural and economic relationship with the US, and we have no intention of changing that."In response to the latest change in the ongoing conflict between the Americans and Iran, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the actions of the Iranians were "irresponsible" and that the US has responded "as appropriate.""It's evidently a fragile situation," the prime minister continued.The NATO summit is set to conclude on Wednesday with the Iranian war update and the American leader's outburst being the two main takeaways from the two-day summit.