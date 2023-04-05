Former President Donald Trump returned to Florida following pleading not guilty to criminal charges in a New York courtroom and attacked the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during a speech at Mar-a-Lago.
On Tuesday night, Trump called Bragg a “criminal” and should resign as he “illegally leaked” grand jury information prior to Trump’s arraignment and Bragg should be prosecuted.
Trump called New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan a “Trump-hating judge.”
Trump questioned if Merchan should recuse himself from the case as his daughter worked on Democratic campaigns, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep. Adam Schiff.
Trump pled not guilty to all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which Bragg called a “catch-and-kill” scheme to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
Merchan warned the prosecution and defence not to use “rhetoric” that could fuel “civil unrest.”
It is reported that Trump could be sentenced to as many as 136 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Trump allies are not the only people who take issue with Bragg’s case.
“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) in a statement.
“Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”
In the Mar-a-Lago speech, Trump attacked other prosecutors trying to charge him, including special counsel Jack Smith, Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and the FBI.
“Our justice system has become lawless. They are using it now, in addition to everything else, to win elections,” said Trump.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
It is hard to understand what the Elite Swamp is doing here. They understand this is increasing the support from trumps base. Speculation from Carlson show on Fox is this is to cause riots from Maga supporters. The theory is, DeSantis was never going to beat out Trump as the RINO’s hopped. Trump had Ron beat by 30 points and his lead was increasing. Therefore, the swamp wants to see Maga supporters in the streets fighting to hurt the Maga movement at the next election. Trump will be found Guilty of these extraordinarily weak and fabricated charges. And based on a Trial date of March 2024, the Guilty verdict will be in about Sept 2024. Of course Trump will appeal, and he will be acquitted at appeal. However, in late Sept you will see Maga Supporters burning down business and rioting by the thousands. The real question will be, are these real Maga supporters or deep state operatives. Hmmm. The show is getting interesting.
The "Inditement" was a JOKE . . . failed to mention an Actual Crime.
Alvin should have brought the other two Chipmunks with him to court.
It's 2023 and Alvin, the equal opportunity lawyer, is still told what to do by his owner & controller whitey George Soros.
Mitt Romney gets booed every time he speaks in Utah- he is unfit for public office.
If there are no rules anymore we have no society. Trump is being politically persecuted.
