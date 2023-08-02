Former US President Donald Trump has been accused of plotting to change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Trump faces four counts, which include conspiracy to defraud the US, tampering with a witness, and conspiracy against the rights of citizens.
The charges were brought after an investigation into the events surrounding the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
On social media, Trump dismissed the case as “ridiculous.”
Trump is running for president again. He claims he is innocent and denies any wrongdoing.
Trump faces charges in two other cases. One case involves falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and the other involves mishandling classified files.
The investigation into the 2020 election has been centred on the actions of Trump during the two months after he lost to Joe Biden.
This period includes the time leading up to the Jan. 6 riots, where Trump's supporters stormed Congress while the lawmakers were certifying Biden's presidential victory.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is in charge of leading the investigation.
“The attack on our nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Smith.
“As described in the indictment, it was fuelled by lies.”
On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to appear in court in Washington, DC.
The 45-page indictment includes a list of six unnamed co-conspirators. Among them are four lawyers, a justice department official, and a political consultant.
The indictment accuses Trump of a “conspiracy to impair, obstruct, and defeat the federal government function through dishonesty, fraud and deceit.”
Regarding Trump's allegations of voter fraud in 2020, the prosecutors said “These claims were false and the defendant knew that they were false.”
Prosecutors also stated that Trump attempted and failed to convince Vice President Mike Pence to block Biden's certification as president on Jan. 6, 2021.
“As violence ensued, the defendant and co-conspirators exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince members of Congress to further delay the certification based on those claims,” said prosecutors.
According to the indictment, numerous US officials and senior Trump campaign workers told the outgoing president that he lost the election and that there was no evidence of voter fraud.
Trump faces a total of 78 criminal counts across three different cases.
Despite the charges, Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican Party’s presidential candidate race.
Whoever wins the Republican Party's nomination will compete against Biden in the November 2024 presidential election.
Trump will have to attend three criminal trials in the next 12 to 18 months, which could complicate his presidential campaign.
The Trump campaign released a statement saying Tuesday's indictment amounted to election interference.
“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” said the statement.
“These un-American witch hunts will fail.”
While Pence said that anyone prioritizing their interests over the Constitution should never hold the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that the charges demonstrated the “weaponization of the federal government.”
“This indictment is the most serious and consequential one so far and will serve as a powerful reminder to generations of Americans that no one, not even a president of the United States, is exempt from the law,” said a statement from the Democrats.
As part of the investigation, dozens of high-ranking Trump administration officials and advisers, including Pence and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were interviewed.
(5) comments
Every time a Factual Revelation has dropped on the Senile Grifter in the White House . . . the next day the corrupt loser Smith appears with more nonsensical charges against Trump. This is Election Interference by the DOJ . . .
Monday Hunter's Business Partner testified to Joe's complicity in the Influence Peddling Operation & voila on Tuesday more fake Charges.
This of course not only to protect Joe but his other accomplices Paddleboarder Barry Obama & Hillarious Klinton who were also players in the Great Sellout of the USA!
Steve Mnuchin
And when is Hunter Bidens next court appearance
It brings no comfort knowing Canada is worse with Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime dragging us through 1930s Germany as well. It is chilling to think 1939 is only a few years away.
The deep state couldn’t JFK Trump, t would be too obvious, so instead, they are going straight to the Stalin tactic of “show me the man, and I will show you the crime”. The USA has fallen.
