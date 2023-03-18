Former president Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that he expects the Manhattan District Attorney to arrest him on Tuesday and New York law enforcement prepares for protests if Trump is indicted.
“Leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back,” Trump posted to Truth Social.
Several American media outlets reported that city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in New York City prepare for protests if Trump is indicted for a “hush-money” investigation connected to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump’s indictment would be a historic first for a former president.
As Trump focuses on recapturing the White House in 2024, a criminal charge would escalate his legal issues. Before and after becoming president, Trump has an extensive litigation history.
If the former president is indicted, Trump’s legal team is preparing for the next steps behind the scenes.
On Saturday, a Trump spokesperson told the media that the Manhattan District Attorney had not notified Trump about any potential indictment. However, the former president was “rightfully highlighting his innocence” in the Truth Social post.
As of Saturday morning, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has not commented on Trump’s claim.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
It is interesting how the left can completely ignore their own significant criminal wrongdoing and focus on the minor transgressions of the right. For example, no talk about Crooked Hillary’s use of unsecured phones and laptops that resulted in the exposure and death of covert military personnel, or Dozy Joe removing so many top secret files from the Whitehouse while he was vice president that he can’t remember, or Canada’s child dictator doing black face, groping reporters, accepting gifts from those lobbying his government, undermining the legal process, and the list goes on. What the left is focused on are some extremely tenuous and, in some cases, disproven things like how Trump dealt with a media addict, or how blue collar conservatives chose to protest in Ottawa (and fund that protest.) The entire left of modern society is a threat to our future.
You can succumb to tyranny or fight the ongoing civil war? It is obviously the Biden family that should be arrested for taking bribe money from Communist China.
What is the author, Oldcorn implying? Trump has an "extensive litigation history"!
To me it appears he is trying to add credibility to this bogus charge against Trump.
No, Trump does have extensive litigation history as anyone with a business the size of Trump's would. But it is civil litigation. The difference is this would be his first criminal.
Can you say civil war.
