Donald Trump
Image courtesy of CBC

Former president Donald Trump posted to Truth Social that he expects the Manhattan District Attorney to arrest him on Tuesday and New York law enforcement prepares for protests if Trump is indicted.

“Leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It is interesting how the left can completely ignore their own significant criminal wrongdoing and focus on the minor transgressions of the right. For example, no talk about Crooked Hillary’s use of unsecured phones and laptops that resulted in the exposure and death of covert military personnel, or Dozy Joe removing so many top secret files from the Whitehouse while he was vice president that he can’t remember, or Canada’s child dictator doing black face, groping reporters, accepting gifts from those lobbying his government, undermining the legal process, and the list goes on. What the left is focused on are some extremely tenuous and, in some cases, disproven things like how Trump dealt with a media addict, or how blue collar conservatives chose to protest in Ottawa (and fund that protest.) The entire left of modern society is a threat to our future.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

You can succumb to tyranny or fight the ongoing civil war? It is obviously the Biden family that should be arrested for taking bribe money from Communist China.

Report Add Reply
trish_fai
trish_fai

What is the author, Oldcorn implying? Trump has an "extensive litigation history"!

To me it appears he is trying to add credibility to this bogus charge against Trump.

Report Add Reply
Christopher Oldcorn Staff
Christopher Oldcorn

No, Trump does have extensive litigation history as anyone with a business the size of Trump's would. But it is civil litigation. The difference is this would be his first criminal.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Can you say civil war.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.