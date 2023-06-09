Trump

President Donald J. Trump, at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House. October 20th, 2020.

 Official White House Photo Joyce N. Boghosian

Former President Donald Trump is facing seven federal charges relating to his alleged mishandling of classified White House documents that were recovered during raids on his Mar-a-Lago last year, as well as allegations he attempted to obstruct efforts by the US government to reacquire the documents.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a federal court Tuesday in Miami to be arraigned on the charges which include: willfully retaining the national defence documents, conspiring to obstruct justice, withholding the documents, corruptly concealing the records, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheming to conceal and making false statements, according to ABC News.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

