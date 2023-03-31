Upon news the Manhattan district attorney’s office will indict Donald Trump, the former president fired back in a statement, calling the action political persecution and election interference at the highest level.
“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” read the statement.
"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they've done the unthinkable — indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”
“Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House,” the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The actual charges remain under seal, although speculation is Trump faces 34 charges.
In what will no doubt be a spectacle, Trump is expected to turn himself to the Manhattan DA’s office on Tuesday, although Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “that’s not finalized.”
Fox News reports, “The secret service is tasked with protecting the former president and they will negotiate with DA Alvin Bragg’s office on how and when Trump will surrender, including on whether the former president will be handcuffed. We’re told the secret service will accompany Trump at all times, including at processing and there will not be a public arrival and there will not be a public perp walk because of security.”
Fox adds a typical processing involves the indicted person being brought into the DA’s processing centre, fingerprinted, a mug shot is taken and then is taken to the courthouse where a judge will read the charges.
“And then Trump would presumably go into a not guilty plea and presumably, be released on his own recognizance,” reports Fox, adding Trump’s lawyers have said they will not accept a plea.
“Every single NYPD officer is on high alert and ordered to be in full uniform and be ready to be called at any moment, as security is top of mind outside the courthouse,” reports Fox.
Trump’s statement continued, "Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace. Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he's doing Joe Biden's dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!”
That was in direct conflict with his statement the preceding day when he praised Bragg and the Grand Jury system of justice.
Republican politicians denounced the indictment, calling it a witch hunt and Trump got support from an unexpected voice.
The New York Post reports former New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace after being accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen women, rebuked Bragg’s looming indictment, accusing “the woke DA of weaponizing the office.”
“You have a cynical public, they don’t believe anyone and when you start to see these prosecutors bring political cases it just affirms everybody’s cynicism,” Cuomo told John Catsimatidis on Friday on WABC 770’S The Cats Roundtable,” reports the Post.
“It’s a coincidence that Bragg goes after Trump and Tish James goes after Trump and Georgia goes after Trump. That’s all a coincidence,” Cuomo said, referring to James’ investigation of the Trump Organization and the District Attorney of Fulton County’s probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump now has a 30 Point lead in the Primaries . . . up 20% since this insanity started. Will he win 48 states in 2024?
This will make it very easy for the next Repub DOJ AG to indite the Biden Crime Family & maybe even the Klintons & Obamas. After all it was Obama that created the conflict in Ukraine . . . and is likely the Wizzard behind the curtain today.
Fat Alvin Bragg is another dupe being played by the Uni-Party Globalists another corrupt NY Demokkkrat!
Trump all the way, more than ever. [thumbup]
Trump is far and away better than the senile old socialist who sometimes forgets his own name.
Never mind the actual criminal corruption of the Biden family, The Clinton Fiascos and the stolen election by the Democrats!
