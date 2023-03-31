Trump

Upon news the Manhattan district attorney’s office will indict Donald Trump, the former president fired back in a statement, calling the action political persecution and election interference at the highest level.

“From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” read the statement.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Trump now has a 30 Point lead in the Primaries . . . up 20% since this insanity started. Will he win 48 states in 2024?

This will make it very easy for the next Repub DOJ AG to indite the Biden Crime Family & maybe even the Klintons & Obamas. After all it was Obama that created the conflict in Ukraine . . . and is likely the Wizzard behind the curtain today.

Fat Alvin Bragg is another dupe being played by the Uni-Party Globalists another corrupt NY Demokkkrat!

G Gently
G Gently

Trump all the way, more than ever. [thumbup]

mcumming
mcumming

Trump is far and away better than the senile old socialist who sometimes forgets his own name.

Jasper425
Jasper425

Never mind the actual criminal corruption of the Biden family, The Clinton Fiascos and the stolen election by the Democrats!

