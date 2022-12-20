Donald Trump

Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential run. 

 Courtesy CBC

Not known as someone to take a punch to the gut and not fight back, former President Donald Trump is not holding back on the "jan6 Commission" which recommended the US Justice Department charge him with four criminal charges.

Trump called the commission a “kangaroo court that makes a mockery of democracy” and anything but “non-partisan.”

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

The entire Jan 6 Committee insanity was ILLEGAL.

The Constitution says the Congress is a Legislative body . . . not a Judicial body, so they cannot hold Inquisitions like we have witnessed for the last almost 2 years.

Complete creation of the Insane Octogenarian Nutty Nancy Peelosi.

Odd that the fraud Committee NEVER interviewed the head of Security for the Capitol Area, the person in charge of the Capitol Police. Why do you suppose that was the case?

That person of course was the Speaker . . . krazy Nancy!

This is nothing burger . . . a minstral show for the FakeStream Media.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

A sham unconstitutional committee. A total media show.

