Not known as someone to take a punch to the gut and not fight back, former President Donald Trump is not holding back on the "jan6 Commission" which recommended the US Justice Department charge him with four criminal charges.
Trump called the commission a “kangaroo court that makes a mockery of democracy” and anything but “non-partisan.”
When creating the committee in 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flouted rules of the House of Representatives by not allowing the House Republican leadership to select their members.
"Nancy Pelosi refused to accept two Republican members (Jim Banks and Jim Jordan) for the January 6th select committee," said Trump in a statement.
"Only Democrats and never Trumpers participated in the sham investigation."
Pelosi herself selected the Republicans, picking Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., both big Trump detractors.
Cheney, who was select committee vice chair, was so zealous in her efforts to "get Trump," the Washington Post reported, “that at least 15 former and current committee staff members suppressed other key findings in the final report.”
The charges recommended by the committee include making a false statement, defrauding the US, conspiracy and inciting insurrection.
The Trump team released its view of the committee’s conduct, calling it the “Jan. 6 un-select committee fact sheet" saying the panel is a "hoax upon the American people" conducted by "liberal Democrats, Never Trumpers and the mainstream media with the purpose of preventing Trump from running again for president.”
To date Trump is the only candidate who declared his intention to run for president in 2024.
"The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country's history," the campaign statement said. "This Kangaroo court has been nothing more than a vanity project that insults Americans' intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy."
The Trump campaign said even the bipartisan advocacy group, No Labels, condemned the Jan. 6 House panel as "compromised and divisive."
The group tweeted in May, "Despite an early attempt at bipartisanship, the January 6 Committee's work has become a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical."
The campaign's fact sheet also slammed the Jan. 6 committee for spending a projected US$8 million in taxpayer dollars, and cited:
- That the committee "confessed to digitally altering" a text message between Jordan and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and also "played a deceptively edited video" of the attack.
- The hearings were produced by a former ABC News producer to "create salacious made-for-TV moments."
- The former chief of U.S. Capitol Police said House and Senate security rebuffed Trump's early requests to call in the National Guard ahead of Jan. 6.
Trump and his supporters consistently noted his January 6 speech urged his followers to protest peacefully, reports the Washington Examiner.
"I know everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," Trump said, while also encouraging his supporters to "walk down to the Capitol" to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."
According to the Examiner, in revelations made by the House Committee, no evidence has been provided to the public that indicated Trump or his top aides orchestrated or encouraged the protests at the Capitol.
“The work of the Democrats appointed by Pelosi was further made partisan by the fact members studiously refused to even hear information about Pelosi's own liability for the events of Jan. 6, as she is at least partly responsible for the security of the Capitol. She had refused Trump's offer of more National Guard troops to be on hand that day, and that decision never has been adequately explained,” said the Examiner.
However, evidence — including text messages from White House officials, Trump family members, and other close supporters — showed the protests caught the president and his inner circle completely by surprised.
At this point the recommendations are considered largely "meaningless" by legal experts, as the committee is expected to be dissolved as soon as the GOP becomes the majority in the House in just weeks.
The Examiner said a referral "is a recommendation the Justice Department investigate whether to charge the people in question, but the move is largely symbolic because it doesn’t require federal investigators to bring the case. Attorney General Merrick Garland said whether the Justice Department brings charges will depend on whether the facts and the evidence support a prosecution. Garland will make the ultimate call on any charging decisions."
Chuck Rosenberg, a former US attorney in Virginia, said, "If you're talking about it from the perspective of the Department of Justice, it is somewhere between meaningless and completely meaningless."
(2) comments
The entire Jan 6 Committee insanity was ILLEGAL.
The Constitution says the Congress is a Legislative body . . . not a Judicial body, so they cannot hold Inquisitions like we have witnessed for the last almost 2 years.
Complete creation of the Insane Octogenarian Nutty Nancy Peelosi.
Odd that the fraud Committee NEVER interviewed the head of Security for the Capitol Area, the person in charge of the Capitol Police. Why do you suppose that was the case?
That person of course was the Speaker . . . krazy Nancy!
This is nothing burger . . . a minstral show for the FakeStream Media.
A sham unconstitutional committee. A total media show.
