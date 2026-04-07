UPDATED: Trump halts Iran strike, Tehran agrees to two-week ceasefire

CALGARY — US President Donald Trump has revealed he has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran if the country’s government agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.The New York Times has reported that Iran has also agreed to the ceasefire, citing three Iranian officials as sources.In an X post on the White House’s official account, Trump said that he had conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan “wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”.“Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire,” the post read.The president said the reason for doing so is that “we have already met and exceeded all military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East. We received a ten-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”.In an official statement, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that, "if attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations.""For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," he said. Araghchi also thanked Pakistani officials for their "tireless efforts to end the war in the region." This comes after comments the president made earlier in the day, where he wrote on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” adding that he did not want that outcome but believed it was likely.The announcement marks the fourth time Trump has extended a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face consequences.CBC News reports that he first issued an ultimatum on March 21, giving Iran 48 hours to comply or see its power plants obliterated. Then, on March 23, just hours before the deadline, he gave Iran five more days, claiming negotiations were making good progress before setting another deadline.On March 26, he said the US would hold off on striking the country for another ten days. Then, on Easter weekend, Trump extended the deadline to Tuesday without giving a clear reason.Two White House officials have also told Reuters that Israel has also agreed to the two-week ceasefire and to suspend its bombing campaign on Iran.