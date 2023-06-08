Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in federal court in Miami in connection with classified government documents he retained after leaving the White House.
Trump broke the news Thursday evening on his Truth Social media site, saying he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.
“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time,” Trump wrote.
“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” (capital letters sic.)
Trump has been the focus of a federal criminal investigation since last year over his stonewalling of requests to return government records, including classified documents, after ending his term as president. By law, such records must be returned when a president leaves office, reports CNBC.
“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote, adding “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! And “This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America,” he wrote, (caps sic).
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided last August by FBI agents searching for records they believed would be locatedthere, with CNBC reporting, “Agents found hundreds of documents marked classified.”
“We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations," ABC News' Katherine Faulders reported on during a special report on the network.
The unprecedented federal indictment of a former president -- who already faces a criminal case in New York City that he denies and who is the current front-runner for the Republican Party's nomination for the White House in 2024 -- sets in motion what is potentially the most consequential prosecution in U.S. history, with implications both global and domestic, says ABC, adding, “experts say that a current U.S. government criminally prosecuting its former leader and current leading opposition party candidate upends long-held norms and could test the nation's democratic system in a manner that stretches far beyond the merits of the case itself.”
Central to Smith's efforts in the classified documents probe is determining whether lawyers who represented the former president falsely certified in response to a grand jury subpoena that Trump had returned all classified records to the government, or whether Trump himself sought to conceal records that he might have unlawfully retained, reports ABC.
In the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, federal investigators seized more than 100 documents with classified markings during the search, according to an unsealed detailed inventory list. From Trump‘s office alone, there were 43 empty folders seized with classified banners, says ABC.
Statement by Vivek Ramaswamy On The Donald Trump Indictment
June 8, 2023
We can’t have two tiers of justice: one for Trump, another for Biden. One for Assange, another for Manning. One for BLM/Antifa, another for peaceful protesters on Jan 6.
I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election. Obama shamefully tried to deputize the FBI to infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign, but they’re leaving nothing to chance this time around: the federal police state is outright arresting Trump.
This is an affront to every citizen: we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents. It’s hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden.
There are also serious legal questions about the President’s power to declassify documents and the potential illegality of the over-classification of federal documents in the first place. That’s for the courts to decide, but *we the people* decide who governs this nation.
It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country.
Trump is the most Indited politician in US history. Zero convictions so far! Hmmmm
If Trump was not a billionaire how could he have ever serviced these attacks? Fact is an average person would have folded. This is why, only Trump can be the next POTUS. The swamp he desperate and they are getting bold and desperate by the day. And this wakes the people up, like never before.
Ironically . . . . the same day that the FBI finally releases their information on the Biden's taking 10 Million $$$s from the Ukrainian Gas Company Burisma for VP Joe getting the Prosecutor fired . . . the inept AG Garland drops this Bogus Charge on Trump for doing what every President has done for 200+ years.
So Senile Joe takes $6 Million from China, $10 Million from Ukraine and another $3.5 Million from the wife of a Moscow Mayor . . . and all that's OK . . . after all Demokkkrats never have problems with the law.
The orchestration of a regime change is what the bureaucracy state does in second and third world countries. Now the same tactics are being done within the US itself. And the tactics could not be more obvious. Will anyone ever believe that these political leaders who fall victim to these tactics (like Imran Khan in Pakistan) are actually guilty? Or will people not seen them as victims of an orchestrated regime change?
This has now set a precident. I'm 100% certain this will have many unintend consequences. The Democrats have set in motion something they will live to regret. Biden had best be looking over his shoulder, he is very vulnerable now. When a change in the party in power inevitably occurs, Clinton ( both Bill and Hillary), probably most of the DNC and top leaders of the Democrat party will be in serious trouble. They can now expect no mercy.
Prosecutors go after Trump over handling of so-called classified documents and yet prosecutors don't go after Sleepy Joe Biden who leaves classified documents all over the place. This just shows the level of corruption in the American judicial system towards Republicans and especially Donald Trump.
This is just like a movie.
Most in your face witch hunt in the recent history of the free world. The blatant lobe sided application of law world wide since the covid fiasco started has got to be getting some folks worried that things are not going to improve, me being one of those folks.
America is in worse trouble than Canada is for weaponization of the Justice, education and political system, and Canada is bad.
The most dangerous man in America (or so they would have you believe).
But Sleepy Joe and Crooked Hillary have "Get out of Jail Free" cards...
