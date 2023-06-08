Trump

Trump

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in federal court in Miami in connection with classified government documents he retained after leaving the White House.

Trump broke the news Thursday evening on his Truth Social media site, saying he has been summoned to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Statement by Vivek Ramaswamy On The Donald Trump Indictment

June 8, 2023

We can’t have two tiers of justice: one for Trump, another for Biden. One for Assange, another for Manning. One for BLM/Antifa, another for peaceful protesters on Jan 6.

I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election. Obama shamefully tried to deputize the FBI to infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign, but they’re leaving nothing to chance this time around: the federal police state is outright arresting Trump.

This is an affront to every citizen: we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents. It’s hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden.

There are also serious legal questions about the President’s power to declassify documents and the potential illegality of the over-classification of federal documents in the first place. That’s for the courts to decide, but *we the people* decide who governs this nation.

It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Trump is the most Indited politician in US history. Zero convictions so far! Hmmmm

If Trump was not a billionaire how could he have ever serviced these attacks? Fact is an average person would have folded. This is why, only Trump can be the next POTUS. The swamp he desperate and they are getting bold and desperate by the day. And this wakes the people up, like never before.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Ironically . . . . the same day that the FBI finally releases their information on the Biden's taking 10 Million $$$s from the Ukrainian Gas Company Burisma for VP Joe getting the Prosecutor fired . . . the inept AG Garland drops this Bogus Charge on Trump for doing what every President has done for 200+ years.

So Senile Joe takes $6 Million from China, $10 Million from Ukraine and another $3.5 Million from the wife of a Moscow Mayor . . . and all that's OK . . . after all Demokkkrats never have problems with the law.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

The orchestration of a regime change is what the bureaucracy state does in second and third world countries. Now the same tactics are being done within the US itself. And the tactics could not be more obvious. Will anyone ever believe that these political leaders who fall victim to these tactics (like Imran Khan in Pakistan) are actually guilty? Or will people not seen them as victims of an orchestrated regime change?

Report Add Reply
JER
JER

This has now set a precident. I'm 100% certain this will have many unintend consequences. The Democrats have set in motion something they will live to regret. Biden had best be looking over his shoulder, he is very vulnerable now. When a change in the party in power inevitably occurs, Clinton ( both Bill and Hillary), probably most of the DNC and top leaders of the Democrat party will be in serious trouble. They can now expect no mercy.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Prosecutors go after Trump over handling of so-called classified documents and yet prosecutors don't go after Sleepy Joe Biden who leaves classified documents all over the place. This just shows the level of corruption in the American judicial system towards Republicans and especially Donald Trump.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

This is just like a movie.

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Most in your face witch hunt in the recent history of the free world. The blatant lobe sided application of law world wide since the covid fiasco started has got to be getting some folks worried that things are not going to improve, me being one of those folks.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

America is in worse trouble than Canada is for weaponization of the Justice, education and political system, and Canada is bad.

Report Add Reply
Standard Albertan
Standard Albertan

The most dangerous man in America (or so they would have you believe).

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

But Sleepy Joe and Crooked Hillary have "Get out of Jail Free" cards...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.