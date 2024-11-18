Trump issues World War III warning

U.S. President Elect Donald Trump has issued an emergency World War III warning, calling for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to prevent nuclear war. Trump's call comes after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the use of U.S. made long-range weapons in Ukraine to potentially strike deep inside Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin subsequently warned Biden and others that Russia may be on the cusp of war with NATO. According to some sources, 100,000 North Korean soldiers are being deployed to Ukraine. Others say they are already fighting in smaller numbers."We have never been closer to World War Three than we are today, under Joe Biden," said Trump in a broadcast. "A global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership. Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities, all shooting has to stop." Trump regains control of the White House in January.