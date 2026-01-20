Trump makes late night post showing Canada, as well as Greenland, under American control

Donald Trump has seemingly reignited his "51st state" threats with a midnight post on his Truth Social platform of an edited picture showing Canada, as well as other previously threatened countries, under American control..This image shows Trump, in front of a map showing American control of most of the North American hemisphere, talking to other world leaders, including British PM Kier Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.The unedited version of this image is of a map of Ukraine, highlighting the current front lines of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict at that moment..This image highlights most of Trump's recent territorial demands, with Greenland, Canada, Venezuela, and Cuba all being places he has previously threatened with regime change or annexation. The American president posted this at around 1 a.m. EST, alongside another provocative image, this one showing himself with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting an American flag on Greenland. .Both these posts come as tensions continue to heighten over Trump's ongoing claims to the Danish territory of Greenland, claims that have fractured the NATO alliance and has European nations, along with Canada, looking to prepare for a potential conflict over the northern island. Trump continued this late night tirade by posting commentary about the ongoing ICE protests in Minnesota, leaking text messages from the French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and taking a shot at British PM Kier Starmer over the ongoing Chagos Island deal. This post will no doubt be seen as disappointing among Canadians, as Trump had recently seemed to quieten down about his longing to make Canada the 51st state, but with posts like this, it appears that Canada still remains well within the crosshairs of the American administration.