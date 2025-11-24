Trump moves to brand key Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump has launched a major push to classify several Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations, arguing the century-old movement has evolved into a destabilizing force that threatens American interests across the Middle East.In a new executive order, Trump directed top U.S. officials to begin a fast-tracked review of Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt — accusing them of backing violent factions, fueling regional chaos, and endangering U.S. partners. The order says those chapters could soon be formally labeled as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists, moves that would freeze assets, cut off financial networks, and strengthen U.S. coordination with allied governments.Lobby groups in canada are pushing the Liberal government to take similar action.The White House points to a series of incidents following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack against Israel as justification for the crackdown. According to the order, the Lebanese chapter’s military wing joined Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian militias in launching rocket attacks at both civilian and military targets in Israel. .It also says a senior Egyptian Brotherhood figure publicly urged violence against U.S. partners the same day, while Jordanian Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to Hamas militants.The administration argues those activities put American civilians at risk throughout the Levant and undermine the stability of friendly regional governments.Under the order, the Secretaries of State and Treasury have 30 days to deliver a joint report recommending which chapters should be formally designated. Within 45 days after that report, the administration is required to take final action, either under U.S. immigration law or federal economic-sanctions statutes.Trump’s directive stresses that the effort is meant to deprive Brotherhood chapters of resources, dismantle their operational capabilities, and eliminate what Washington views as a direct threat to U.S. national security. It also notes the order must be carried out in line with existing laws and available funding.