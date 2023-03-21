Trump

Former President Donald Trump was not arrested on Tuesday, as he predicted he would late last week, as reports say the Manhattan district attorney's office pursuing the case against Trump has not finished calling witnesses.

Newsmax reports, “A law enforcement source told Fox News Monday that authorities do not expect former President Donald Trump to face arraignment until next week as a Manhattan grand jury, which has been meeting secretly over allegations of hush money paid to a porn start to silence claims of an affair with Trump years ago, apparently has another witness on Wednesday.”

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

While Billie (the wagger) Klinton was President he payed $850,000 settlement to a woman he abused and attacked. But of course he was a Demokkkrat . . . since 2015 only only Repubs have been targeted by the weaponized DOJ, FBI, CIA and the inept New York DA who has managed to Fail Upward for years.

The Congress has called Bragg to a hearing . . . be interesting to see if he turns up.

DeSantis was a little late with his comment. But was conspicuous by his slow timing. DeSantis is the Uni-Party candidate, financed by the Uni-party wing of the RNC including the likes of Rove, the Bushes & Murdoch.

gardenvsdesign
gardenvsdesign

Paying hush money to someone, surprisingly, is not illegal. However, to show that it was done to influence an election would be pretty difficult. The idea is to keep Trump under constant investigation to alter his public perception. It obviously is not working. He's as popular as ever. This is just another in a long line of attempted and failed prosecutions by the left to discredit the popular nationalist leader of the Tea Party. The Access Hollywood Tape, Pizzagate, Russia Collusion, his tax returns, the supposed Ukraine scandal, 2 attempted impeachments, Jan 6th, Mara Lago, and now this? Transparent and pathetic.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

A joke. If anyone should be in jail it's Biden for treason and selling out to China.

Free Canada
Free Canada

80% of politicians are corrupted in some way. Hillary is the worst. But no indictment for her or others like Nancy P. why? Trump says he is planing to drain the Washington swamp. Is this why everyone hates him?? Is Trump really a criminal? Or, is Trump saving the USA.

The real Truth is not clear yet. However, if I had to make a call, I would put my money on Trump.

